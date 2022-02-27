Gladys Tegeda sets South American record in Seville Marathon 2022 | RMMD | full sports

The first official competition of 2022 and the South American record of Gladys Tejeda. This Sunday, the Peruvian took part in the Seville Marathon and set an important mark. The player scored two hours, 25 minutes and 57 seconds after the competition closed in Spain.

With that time, Tejeda Pucuhuaranga improved the label created by Inés Melchor. On September 28, 2014, our compatriot concluded the competition in Berlin with 2 hours 26 minutes 48 seconds. In other words, the best time in South America still belongs to an athlete from Peru.

Regarding the event in Seville, the national representative took ninth place in the general table after covering 42 kilometers and 195 metres. The competition had a greater presence in South America with Argentine Florencia Borelli (her country record), Diana Ocampo, Marcela Gomez; Brazilians Adriana da Silva, Valdelín dos Santos Silva and Roxanne Xavier, among others.

Ugandan athlete Juliette Chiquile won the Seville Marathon with a time of 2 hours 23 minutes 13 seconds to claim the gold medal. Meanwhile, the silver and bronze medals went to Jada Punto (2 hours, 23 minutes, 39 seconds) and Sevan Melako (2 hours, 23 minutes, 49 seconds), both of whom were born in Ethiopia.

Gladys Tejeda’s main goal is to get into good shape for the World Athletics Championships in Oregon (USA), which is scheduled to run from Friday 15 July to Sunday 24 July. Similarly, the 36-year-old Peruvian wants to certify the gold medal at the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games and wants a ticket for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Gladys Tejeda sets the record in South America. (filming)