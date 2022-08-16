Granada’s Ignacio Fontes notes, “I enjoyed the last stage in the semi-finals.”

Ignatius Fontes Next Thursday will play his first absolute final in A European Athletics Championships. It will be in Munich, where he reached the first semi-final after finishing third at the finish line and stopping the clock. 3: 39.00 After a race in which he was always in the middle of the group. Despite the achievement, the man from Granada in an interview in Tweet embed He stated, “It was complicated because I arrived very tired from the World Cup Eugene”.

Pupil Jesus Montell He declared that in his series he “got the fifth best mark of the season and only the top four qualified by place for the final. There were people who were running well in the last weeks and didn’t participate in the World Cup and They have arrivedaIt’s fresh“.









sensations

For Fontes, who admits he’s “sick of the US, with Time difference to which it is added tensionion From three World Cup races so wear outHe noted that it was complicated “on an emotional level because of Feelings weren’t so good As on the other dates though, the training sessions have gone ahead.”

And regarding the race, he pointed out that “in orFinal stage I knew it was difficult. Also, I know that a file meter andyonals they are made Very long For people, and to that I add that it was too windy for the contarrecta, so I imagined that those before them were exhausted.” Hence, “I put more hesitation and strength at the end I had fun Straight “.

a program

The next final will be held Thursday at 9:05 pm who will be accompanied by his fellow citizens Mario Garcia Romo s Gonzalo Garcia who will also fight for medals.