The historic gold of Daniela Suarez

13 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Daniela Suárez, swimmer in the children’s class Galaico Sincro, won the gold at this weekend’s World Artistic Swimming Championships for Kids in Charlotte (USA), as a member of the Spanish national team, and the winner of the freestyle team ahead of Japan. and the United States.

Born in 2008, Suarez also won the silver medal in the joint routine, thus achieving a historic double in which the Galician synchronized swimmer for the first time was the medal winner and World Cup champion.

The young woman from Galaico Sincro completed her entry with 21st place in the Singles Category.

International future

The gold and silver medals at the Junior World Championships concluded a season of many swimming successes from Pontevedra, who had been among the elite national technical swimming in their category for several years.

The performance in Charlotte was the culmination of the European Championships held in the French city of Montceau-les-Mines in July, in which Suarez, along with her teammates, excelled with results similar to the results of the World Cup: gold in the free routine, silver in the combination and bronze in the mixed duo with swimmer Enico Sanchez.

This trio made Galaico Sincro the first international medalist in Galician technical swimming history.

