–

soft ball

HAVANA, Aug. 16 (Prensa Latina) An official source announced here today that the Cuban women’s softball team, which includes 10 female athletes contracted in Colombia, will set up a training base in that South American country until the 24th of this month.

The president of the National Disciplinary Federation, Juan Reinaldo Perez, declared on Twitter that it should be very useful for the Pan American Championships in Guatemala, a competition that gives us a rating for all the events of the current cycle.

–

baseball

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16 (Prensa Latina) The Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 13-1 and are seeking their eighth consecutive win in Major League Baseball (MLB) in the United States today.

With this result, the winners were four and a half games behind their rival in the service (75-41), in second place on the Eastern National League, while they will exit this Tuesday in a second special confrontation to extend the season. Effect.

–

football

Madrid, August 16 (Prensa Latina) The Eibar Sports Association confirmed, today, the return of Argentine footballer Gustavo Blanco as an official team until June 2024, who played last year in LaLiga Smart Bank on loan from the Turkish club Antalyaspor.

South America is the mainstay of the striker who also plays John Bautista with the possibility of leading Juan Diego Molina (Stoichkov) or Enrique Gonzalez (Kique).

–

Cycling

MADRID, Aug 16 (Prinsa Latina) British cyclist Chris Froome (Israel’s prime minister for technology), four-time Tour de France winner, will start next Friday for the eighth time in the Tour of Spain, organizers confirmed here today.

And they added from internal team sources, that for the first time since 2018, the 37-year-old rider will move two main rounds in the same season, although Canadian Michael Woods will wear the jersey.

mgt/zinc