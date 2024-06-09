Green Card 2024: Requirements for renewing it and how long it takes to receive it | Permanent residency | United States | rppusa

It is important to update your device Green card Before the expiration date, because your legal permanent status in the country may be at risk. United State.

he US Citizenship and Immigration Services (Uscis, for its abbreviation in English) warns users that they should always be aware of the expiration dates of their documents. Among the actions you manage, there are also Green carda card that usually has an expiration date in some cases.

While permanent residency has no expiration period, most cards have an expiration period of 10 years. thus, Uscis We recommend that you always update it to avoid problems with the law.

How can I request a renewal? Green card?

To request a renewal or replacement, you must fill out the form Form I-90, Request to replace the permanent residence card. available here.

Then we have to wait for the final decision UscisThe date of delivery of the document will be determined. In their time, They handle it for an estimated 6 to 10 months From the date of submitting the document renewal.

