Attack on Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen

(CNN) — A man was attacked in Copenhagen on Friday, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen's office said in a brief statement to CNN.

The incident occurred in Copenhagen's Kulturvet public square, his office said, adding that the man had been arrested.

Her office told the Danish Broadcasting Corporation that the prime minister was shocked by the incident, but did not provide additional details.

Latvian Prime Minister Ivica Selina also expressed disbelief after the alleged attack.

“I am deeply shocked by the terrible attack on my colleague and friend, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen,” Selena said in a post on X.

“All our thoughts are with you and your loved ones. We wish him a speedy recovery,” he added.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen condemned the attack, describing it as “a despicable act that goes against everything we believe in and fight for in Europe.” He wished the Prime Minister strength and courage, saying she has plenty of both.

Denmark casts its votes in the European Union elections on Sunday.

Frederiksen, the leader of the center-left Social Democratic Party in Denmark, has been Prime Minister since 2019.

His attack comes weeks after Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was shot and wounded in the first major assassination attempt on a European political leader in more than 20 years. Political analysts and lawmakers said at the time that it revealed an increasingly febrile and polarized political climate in Slovakia and across Europe.