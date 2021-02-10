Green light to reimagine the science fiction series

American series The CW She continues to shape her next TV season. If a few days ago he suddenly renewed dozens of series, he is now commissioned to produce several series, including the reboot of “Los 4400” (“The 4400”, 2004-2007).

In 2008 Mark Bidowitz, president of the “young” Warnermedia series, became interested in this project, as we discussed then. Since then, it has rained so much that it is left in a kind of developmental oblivion until it is restored with new writers and producers for what appears to be the ultimate endeavor.

So reimagining, as they call it, It comes from the hands of Ariana Jackson and Anna Frick, Who have successfully launched the new “Walker”. While the two will be co-executive producers, Jackson will be responsible for writing the script for this version of the science fiction drama.

“Los 4400” is about a huge number (four thousand four hundred, as the title indicates) of somewhat marginalized people who have vanished without a trace over the past century. He suddenly reappears without getting old one day and without remembering what happened to them. As the government tries to analyze what happened, we discover that those who have re-emerged have “improved” with certain skills, indicating that their presence is not accidental and that they are in our present for a reason.

New series: Nuns, The Powerpuff Girls and Naomi

It is not the only project that has received the green light. Although “Los 4400” is a straightforward serial command, the CW has commissioned pilots for the live action of “The Powerpuff Girls,” written by Diablo Cody; Quote from the comedy “Naomi” and an untitled drama starring two young nuns.

Ava DuVernay and Jill Blankenship are responsible for the showNaomi, comedian written by Brian Michael Bendis, David F. Walker and Jamal Campbell. It’s a superhero series starring a young teenager fascinated by Superman who, after seeing him in a fight with Mongol, decides to investigate his true roots.

on the other side, Orman Jenny Snyder, Claire Rothrock, and Ryan Weir are making a series about two millennial nunsA devout and newcomer, about to take permanent vows, go on an enjoyable spiritual journey to understand their faith and their place in the Catholic Church.