Group addresses | Newspaper

The traveling documentary film exhibition circuit arrives at Cineteca Juárez with ten titles from its collection. The first four were scheduled to premiere on May 9 and 10, starting at 5 p.m.

In the Cineteca headquarters room, located inside the Paso del Norte Cultural Center, the audience on the first day will enjoy the documentaries “The Fruits of Labour” and “Dear Children of the Future”.

The first is directed by Emily Cohen-Ibáñez in 2021 and talks about a Mexican-American teenager who dreams of continuing her studies, but anti-immigrant raids in California threaten to separate her family; Under this pressure, she must also support financially by working in the strawberry fields.

At the end of the documentary, which sympathizes with the struggle for the rights of immigrants and farm workers, “Dear Children of the Future” by the German Franz Boehm will be shown.

The film shows the participation of the new generation in the heart of political change. Thus, Rain is seen protesting for social justice in Chile, Weber fighting for democracy in Hong Kong, and Hilda battling the devastating consequences of climate change in Uganda.

The next day, the Ambulante calendar continues with a work by Mexicans Diego Moreno Garza and Fabiola Mañari called “Junk’olal”. The story is about the displacement of a post-genocide society in the 1980s in Guatemala and the will of its members to live on and overcome the tragedy.

Finally, in the first week of the program, the 1982 documentary “Laguna de dos tiempos” will be shown in which Eduardo Maldonado Soto addresses the problems of social, economic, political and environmental imbalance caused by sudden industrial development in a marginalized area near Coatzacoalcos. . , Veracruz.

The jobs are free and will be complemented by comments provided by experts at the end of each drop.

Displays of street vendors

Documentary exhibition circuit

Paso del Norte Cultural Center cinema

Free admission

weekly schedule

The fruits of effort

May 9 at 5:00 p.m

Dear future children

May 9 at 6:45 p.m

junkulal

May 10 at 5:00 p.m

Two-stroke lake

May 10 at 6:30 p.m