Democratic Republic of the Congo: Two children found alive after devastating floods in eastern DRC – Community

Rescue teams in the Democratic Republic of the Congo found two children alive near the shore of Lake Kivu (east) after devastating floods last weekend that left about 400 people dead.

“They were saved alive. It’s a miracle. We are all surprised,” Delphine Berimbe, head of a civil organization in Kalehi province, told BBC TV.

But he stressed that the children’s parents had died during the floods, adding that they were “in contact” with “people who can help raise them.” The floods also left nearly 5,250 missing.

A government delegation traveled to the area on Monday to try to coordinate the delivery of aid to the victims. Neighboring countries such as Rwanda and Uganda also suffered heavy floods that left at least 127 and six dead, respectively.

Listen live COPE, Radio’s Best Callers. If you wish, you can download the COPE app to iOS And android.

And remember, at COPE you’ll find the best analysis of current events, our communication keys to understanding everything around you, the best stories, entertainment, and above all, those voices you can’t find anywhere else.