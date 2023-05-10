Democratic Republic of the Congo: Two children found alive after devastating floods in eastern DRC – Community

9 hours ago Cynthia Porter

Rescue teams in the Democratic Republic of the Congo found two children alive near the shore of Lake Kivu (east) after devastating floods last weekend that left about 400 people dead.

“They were saved alive. It’s a miracle. We are all surprised,” Delphine Berimbe, head of a civil organization in Kalehi province, told BBC TV.

But he stressed that the children’s parents had died during the floods, adding that they were “in contact” with “people who can help raise them.” The floods also left nearly 5,250 missing.

A government delegation traveled to the area on Monday to try to coordinate the delivery of aid to the victims. Neighboring countries such as Rwanda and Uganda also suffered heavy floods that left at least 127 and six dead, respectively.

Listen live COPE, Radio’s Best Callers. If you wish, you can download the COPE app to iOS And android.

And remember, at COPE you’ll find the best analysis of current events, our communication keys to understanding everything around you, the best stories, entertainment, and above all, those voices you can’t find anywhere else.

More Stories

Group addresses | Newspaper

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Group addresses | Newspaper

1 day ago Cynthia Porter

Diego Boneta was caught making a reference to Alexis Vega’s wife during the Battle of Canillo

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

What is the status of Marvel series and films before the writers’ strike?

2 days ago Cynthia Porter

Democratic Republic of the Congo: There are already 287 flood-related deaths in the eastern DRC-community

3 days ago Cynthia Porter

In which theaters can you watch the subtitled version of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” | Marvel | Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 | Guardians of the Galaxy 3 post-credits scene movie | UCM | James Gunn | How Many Posts – Credit Viewers Have | Chris Pratt | Guardians of the Galaxy 3 | DEPOR-PLAY

4 days ago Cynthia Porter

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

America is playing with fire with the debt ceiling

1 hour ago Leland Griffith

Francia Marquez’s trip to Africa: ‘It was a vicious attack’

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Group addresses | Newspaper

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

A 102-year-old doctor revealed the secret habits of the healthiest, happiest people

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

This is what 3D cities would look like using Google Maps

2 hours ago Leo Adkins