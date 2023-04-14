Guadalupe will have a new IMSS family medicine unit; Zoe Robledo and Governor David Monreal supervised the work



The UMF located in Guadalupe will have six clinics and three preventive medicine



In addition, they toured the space where the Molecular Biomedical Research Center will be built, in Quantum Ciudad del Conocimiento



Guadalupe, Zack, April 14, 2023. – After more than a decade when the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) did not invest in the state of Zacatecas, this year a new family medicine unit will be put into operation in the municipality of Guadalupe, which will have six clinics and three preventive medicine to care for. For beneficiaries from this region of the state.

Paying a supervisory visit to work, Governor David Monreal Avila, along with Director General of IMSS Zoe Robledo, thanked the Government of Mexico for its commitment to the entity and the support it provides to the Government of Zacatecas for the progress and well-being of its people.

“Today we celebrate in the state,” the president celebrated as part of the visit of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to the inauguration of the Women’s Hospital in Fresnillo, within the framework of the IMSS-Welfare Plan.

Zoe Robledo said that the growth of the population and beneficiaries in Zacatecas forces IMSS to continue investing. This place is a good description of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s approach to the health system as a preventive model and to the integration that is being achieved between the entire sector: INSABI, IMSS-Bienestar, the Ministry of Health and IMSS, to understand health as a whole and to see people beyond their entitlement, as Mexicans who deserve dignified and high-quality care And in due time.

The Director General of IMSS announced that this comprehensive scheme brings good projects to Zacatecas, such as the third level hospital proposed by Governor David Monreal Avila, which Zacatecas, its economy and its workers deserve.

Governor David Monreal and IMSS Director General also toured where the Molecular Biomedical Research Center is being built in Quantum Ciudad del Conocimiento, a groundbreaking project that will integrate the highest technology of its kind with laboratories, offices, cell culture areas, animal rooms and BSL3 containment chambers, from among others.

The aim will be to study tuberculosis and infectious diseases with the participation of master’s and doctoral students.

