Guillermo Ochoa asks fans not to repeat the cry against the United States

2 days ago Sharon Hanson


Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa has sent a powerful message to tricolor fans to stamp out the anti-gay outcry that is re-emerging in Denver.

The goalkeeper, before the final of the CONCACAF Nations League, commented on the importance of erasing this exclamation from the stadiums, because his contribution is invalid and may affect the national team in the future.

We ask the fans to stop crying [homofóbico] This doesn’t help us at all… Leave it for now, ask the Mexican national team players, because in the long run it can hurt us”, said Francisco Guillermo, who will cover tomorrow, Sunday, the goal scorer against the United States.

Although all players have been absent from the stadiums in the past 15 months, Ochoa explained that “Ehh…fucking”, which reappeared in the stadiums of the Sports Authority, should be erased when Mexico faced Costa Rica.

Tricolor coach Gerardo Martino also asked the same from the Patriots fans.

“[En caso de repetirse] The penalties of the authorities can reach the maximum, since we can no longer do anything. “It would be good if you listen to the call for interest and show respect,” the Argentine said.

AJ

Threads

Read also

More Stories

The twelve founding clubs of the Superliga still maintain all their actions despite being verbally separated

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Konato out of anger in the final between Mexico and the United States

10 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Mayweather vs. Logan Paul: This was Money’s return to boxing against the famous YouTuber in an exhibition fight in Miami | full sports

18 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Athletics – Marilyde Paulino is the first to break 50 seconds in Huelva in the 400 meters

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

La Jornada – Fans Should Hear the Call to Eliminate the Gay Cry: Martino

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Video | Asensio’s three strikes to win the Dominican Republic

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Chivas will benefit from a tour of the United States to vaccinate the campus

41 mins ago Leland Griffith

Francisco Santos resigns from the Embassy of Colombia in the United States | government | Economie

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Watch the top 5 Mexican political films

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The twelve founding clubs of the Superliga still maintain all their actions despite being verbally separated

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Peru elections: Pedro Castillo overturns Keiko Fujimori, at the end of a heart attack

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring