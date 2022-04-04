Gustavo Alfaro plans a camp in the United States of 35 players and another in Europe before the start of the Qatar 2022 Championship | football | Sports

The coach of the Ecuadorean football team, Gustavo Alfaro, retreated last Friday after the draw for the Qatar 2022 groups that this week plans to determine with the president of the Ecuadorean Football Federation (FEF) the programming of a camp in the United States. With about 35 players to study the physical condition of the athletes with the aim of the 2022 World Cup, which will be held on November 21.

Next week we’ll be speaking with the training staff, the medical staff, and the physiologists. We have a state of shape, I’m going to pick about 35 players, but I’m going to make a list of the players we’ve measured and want to gauge to see how they can go from their best physical condition to what they are. participation in the World Cup,” Alvaro said last Friday in statements to CT And the DirectTV.

The Tri coach also revealed that he will be doing auditions in June and September in order to “arrive well in November”.

For this, Alvaro indicated that he will communicate with the technical bodies of LigaPro clubs so that the calls for compliance with the test series can be respected.

Similarly, the Argentine coach plans to take excursions to Ecuadorian clubs active in Mexico, the United States and Europe to watch matches and training sessions of the national teams and chat with their coaches in the teams.

“We will start to analyze from a football point of view the things we did in the tie, the things they do at their clubs, the things that we understand are ideal in that aspect to try to improve the problems from a technical and tactical point of view…”.

Regarding the prior planning that he revealed to the Ecuadorean press in Qatar, Alvaro explained that this project includes the establishment of a base camp in Europe at the end of the leagues, and then the national delegation will move to the World Cup headquarters.

“I told the president that 17 days before the start of the World Cup, today we will have 7. So, we have to try to focus on the best according to the way they finish in the league, if possible to make a base camp in Europe to go later here…” , the Tri team leader concluded.

According to the last appeal sent by DT Alfaro to the FEF, nine players play for clubs on the Old Continent: defenders Piero Hincapié (Bayer Leverkusen, Germany), Ongelo Preciado (Genk, Belgium), Pervis Estupiñán (Villarreal, Spain), midfielders Moises Caicedo (Brighton). , England), Carlos Gruezo (Augsburg, Germany), Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton, England), Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid, Spain), forwards Enner Valencia (Fenerbahce, Turkey) and Jordi Caicedo (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria).

In the United States and Mexico, defenders play Felix Torres (Santos Laguna, Mexico), Xavier Arriaga (Seattle Sounders, USA), Diego Palacios (Los Angeles, USA) and Luis Fernando Leon (Atletico de San Luis, Mexico). , midfielders Sebastian Mendes (Orlando City, USA), Alain Franco (Charlotte, USA), Romario Ibarra (Pachuca, Mexico), Angel Mina (Lyon, Mexico), Jose Cifuentes (Los Angeles, Mexico) and beyond. Hitter Michael Estrada (DC United States, uses).

In Argentina, young striker Djorcaev Risco (Newell’s Old Boys), in Brazil, veteran defender Robert Arboleda (Sao Paulo FC), in Chile, goalkeeper Hernan Galendez (Universidad de Chile), in Colombia World Cup goalkeeper Alexandre Dominguez (Tolima sent off) ).

While Ecuador’s LigaPro Series A contributes with goalkeepers Jorge Pinos (October 9), Moisés Ramírez (Independiente del Valle), full-back Byron Castillo (Barcelona SC), and midfielders Michael Carcelén (Barcelona SC) and Danny Cabezas (Valley Independent).

The match between Senegal and the Netherlands, corresponding to Group A, will certainly be the match that opens the Qatar World Cup 2022, according to the official calendar approved by FIFA after the draw that was held on Friday in Doha.

At first it was expected that the opening match will be between Qatar and Ecuador, but in the end it will be the confrontation between the Senegalese and the Dutch, which will start at 13:00 (05:00 Ecuador time) on Monday, November 21 at exactly 1:00 PM. At Al Thumama Stadium.

The host country’s match against Tricolor at Al Al-Bayt Stadium will start at 7:00 pm (11:00 am from Ecuador), after England and Iran, which will take place at 4:00 pm (08:00 am from Ecuador). ) in Khalifa International. (Dr)