He went to 7-Eleven to buy chocolate milk and came out with a million dollars

(CNN) – A Virginia father’s run to buy chocolate milk at 7-Eleven turned into a windfall of $1 million.

Virginia Lottery officials said Wednesday that North Chesterfield’s Dennis Willoughby went to his local 7-Eleven store to buy chocolate milk for his kids when he decided to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The ticket, a an award Platinum Specialty 1,000,000 USDTurned out to be one of the best award winners.

Willoughby is the second player to win the jackpot in this game. There’s another jackpot winning ticket out there.

Lottery officials said the odds of winning are 1 in 1,632,000.

The lucky dad had the option to receive the full prize of $1 million in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash payment of $640,205 before taxes. chose the latter.

Although it’s not a million dollars, you can still buy a lot of chocolate milk.