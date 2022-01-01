He went to 7-Eleven to buy chocolate milk and came out with a million dollars

32 mins ago Cedric Manwaring
This woman wins the lottery twice in a row in the United States. 0:39

(CNN) – A Virginia father’s run to buy chocolate milk at 7-Eleven turned into a windfall of $1 million.

Virginia Lottery officials said Wednesday that North Chesterfield’s Dennis Willoughby went to his local 7-Eleven store to buy chocolate milk for his kids when he decided to buy a scratch-off lottery ticket.

The ticket, a an award Platinum Specialty 1,000,000 USDTurned out to be one of the best award winners.

Willoughby is the second player to win the jackpot in this game. There’s another jackpot winning ticket out there.

Lottery officials said the odds of winning are 1 in 1,632,000.

The lucky dad had the option to receive the full prize of $1 million in annual payments over 30 years or a one-time cash payment of $640,205 before taxes. chose the latter.

Although it’s not a million dollars, you can still buy a lot of chocolate milk.

More Stories

What is the first and last point on earth to welcome the new year

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

Bolsonaro, on the assistance provided by Argentina to the Bahia victims: “Ten people will not help us and may create difficulties”

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

El Salvador announces a new football stadium with a capacity of 50,000 spectators

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

Biden warned Putin that we will “respond firmly” to any attack on Ukraine

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Video: A thief tries to rob an ice cream parlor in Brazil and ends up being saved by the police from being killed by the staff.

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Elon Musk predicts that humans will travel to Mars within five to ten years

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Debate about science and beliefs has taken over social networks

28 mins ago Mia Thompson

Greece misses Tsitsipas and loses to Poland | Sports

29 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Android: How to lock phone apps with a security pattern | Applications | trick | Tutorial | technology | viral | Security | nda | nnni | data

31 mins ago Leo Adkins

He went to 7-Eleven to buy chocolate milk and came out with a million dollars

32 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

The United States became part of the red list for flights in France before the progress of the Omicron variant for COVID-19

33 mins ago Leland Griffith