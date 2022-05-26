HIDIVE will leave Latin America at the end of this month – Kudasai

Users from different Latin American countries, who are subscribed to the anime streaming service cache from distributor Sentai Filmworks, reported that they received an email telling them that the service would not be available in Latin America from May 31. Write the message in question:

Dear Subscriber: We are making changes to our service which means HIDIVE will not be available in your country or region. Subscriptions in affected countries and regions will receive a refund of the value of the paid subscription. If the subscription is in a trial period, this account will be closed. Access to our services will also end on 05/31/2022. Thank you for your care and understanding.

It should be noted that the platform in question, HIDIVE, has not included any press release officially announcing this decision, although this is likely only a matter of time given that all screenshots shared by fans include the same message and sender.

at the moment, cache Offers anime content subtitled in English and Spanish (Mostly first) and some dubbing. Includes the most prominent and latest franchised licensed series Made in the abyss; original anime studio wetAnd Oneban!; Excellence machikado mazuku (The demon girl next door); Anime Yosha, Yamimasu (I leave Heroing); Anime Shokei Shoujo no Virgin Road (The executioner and his way of life); Anime Barbie Comey (Hey Boy Kong Ming!); The third season of Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san (Teasing Master Takagi-san); Anime Megami-ryou no Ryoubo-kun; Anime Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi; Among several others.

source: Crunchyroll Feedback Forum

© HIDIVE, LLC.