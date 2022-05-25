Why clear the cache and how to do it

WhatsApp remains one of the most popular applications among Mexicans to communicate with friends, family and work, with multiple updates per year, it brings out new reactions, functions and emojis to stay ahead with its users, but in the same way with every change Need to clean cache on your device to keep it running smoothly.

Clear WhatsApp Cache It is important to make your cell phone work better and to get all necessary updates done by the different applications you have downloaded. Next, we tell you why it is necessary to do this with your device and how to do it without complications.

For what reasons should you clear WhatsApp cache?

The main reason why you should clear WhatsApp cache on your cell phone is to free up space on your device, which in many cases can be more than 1GB.

Prevent your WhatsApp from experiencing errors or some errors, which will clear out the cache.

It will delete if you want some unwanted files which were only used to update or install WhatsApp.

An important thing to know is that by clearing WhatsApp cache, you will not delete your chats, documents, photos or videos.

It is not an alternative way to log out of the messaging app, if you want to do that, you have to hit Force Close.

How to clear WhatsApp cache on your mobile device?

If you want to clear your cell phone cache too Android also iOSYou have to follow these steps:

You must first access the settings.

Find the Apps or Applications section.

Find “WhatsApp” and select it from the list.

You will find a menu and click on Storage.

Finally, in “Clear Cache”.

This way you will be able to delete extra files that your app does not need, and free up space for new updates, without deleting your files or messages.

