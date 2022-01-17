Honduras could not face Colombia in the United States [VIDEO]

11 mins ago Leland Griffith

Honduras

Honduras continues to add games without winning and now against Colombia they lost again.

to Javier Pineda

Honduras could not face Colombia in the United States [VIDEO]
Honduras could not face Colombia in the United States [VIDEO]
Javier Pineda

the Honduras national team He’s still having a hard time with his results, still without a win, and had to come back this Sunday lose 2-1 In a friendly match against Colombiathat was played on the field DRV PNK . Stadium From Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States, as part of their preparations to face CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers.

the catracos driven by Hernan Dario Gomez, they encounter some coffee farmers where there is an old man known as rinaldo wheel, despite the fact that the scoreboard was closed, on the field the South Americans showed their superiority and barely left any space Central America They can’t do much to be able At least draw.

the team Colombian It didn’t take long for him to show his scoring ability Harold Prechus A space was made within the zone, then with the help of a low center Juan Fernando Quintero, who finished with his left foot in front of the tire and sent the ball to save it for her make it 1-0, Which made it look like a landslide would happen in the stronghold American.

As usual, Luis Boba Lopez It was again a number for hHis interference avoided the huge scoreboard and he managed it keep 1-0, It was from basic until the 1-1 achievement, which was achieved by penal. when Kervin Aryaga Executed with a correct shot and placed, to equalize in the 52nd minute.

But the joy did not last long for Honduras, Because of defensive facilities Continue, at the 66th minute, yummy shara She managed to get a space to stand in front of the frame, but decided to come Andres Colorado, who ended up in solitude He made it 2-1 which ended the match.

More Stories

Exatlon Estados Unidos ONLINE via Telemundo: how and when to watch the competition’s premiere live | Sixth season | Telemundo series | nnda nnlt | Fame

8 hours ago Leland Griffith

‘Wordle’, the online word game that’s driving the US crazy | trends

16 hours ago Leland Griffith

Google Pay: Save, Pay and Manage

1 day ago Leland Griffith

US advises travelers to avoid Canada

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Food: The Challenge for US Families | international

2 days ago Leland Griffith

A major winter storm could affect the eastern United States

2 days ago Leland Griffith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Study shows advances in treatments for patients with angioedema in Puerto Rico

6 mins ago Mia Thompson

Uganda loses its only international airport to China due to debt default

8 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Trick so that WhatsApp does not make a daily backup

9 mins ago Leo Adkins

Tsunami waves hit California after Tonga volcano eruption

10 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Honduras could not face Colombia in the United States [VIDEO]

11 mins ago Leland Griffith