Hooters waitress reveals how much she earns from tips on TikTok

In recent days, a scandal has erupted on social media because of the company trumpets She introduced a new uniform to her waitresses that “looks like underwear‘According to complaints from several employees Series.

However, one of the arguments made in favor of said outfit is that it increases the advice girls receive. Now a waitress from trumpets turned Widely In networks after referring to tik tok How much money do you make a week in tip only, in addition to your salary.

Tiktoiker is spreading fast for his tips

In a clip of about a minute long, young Kirsten Songer, who works in a branch of the South Carolina restaurant chain known as the “Flat Horns Girl,” notes that her perks range from $50 to $408 a day (that ranges from $50 to $408 a day). One thousand and eight thousand and 200 pesos Approximately).

“This is what I earn in a week trumpets‘ said Songer. This is a really good week for the show, because I have some really great transitions and then some not so great transitions.

Songer added the tips and calculated that he got 1,308 USD (approx 26 thousand 388 pesos) in tips during the week, so your potential monthly earnings are $105,548

Also, in one year, the amount of earnings can be close to 70 thousand dollars, a figure similar to the salary income of transportation inspectors and insurance appraisers.

It should also be noted that although the tips were generous, a guy gave him $60 (One thousand and 210 pesos) just to “talk to him”.

The amount of tip earnings is staggering when you consider that in South Carolina you can earn an average wage of $2.13 per hour.

So far, the Video she has 9,748 likes319 comments and 401 shares

Tips are causing a stir on TikTok

users tik tok They did not miss the opportunity and shared their surprise about the reality of working in trumpets And how employees make a living is largely through tips.

$2.13 is ridiculous. I don’t understand how this could be legal,” wrote A tiktokerWhile another added, “That’s why it’s so important to tip! That’s what we trust!”

Another added, “The waiters in British Columbia make $4 an hour, what a right.”

It must be said that tiktoker Kirsten Songer turns around Widely At the end of last year, after she made a video that shared what her day was like when she was a waitress trumpets And recently to show, like many other young women, the differences between old and new girls’ shorts trumpets.

Also, the 22-year-old is a graduate of the University of South Carolina and is currently attending medical school) in addition to working as a waiter at trumpets.

Big tips and low wages

It’s important to note that anyone who works in a restaurant, regardless of state in the United States, must earn a minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, including tips, starting in 2019. Restaurant servers can earn “minimum wages” in cash” according to their state’s minimum wage rules.

