In Argentina, “Cat Man” was expelled from his trial for not stopping meowing

in a city Mendoza, Argentina, an Israeli trial has been set for a man nicknamed "Cat Man" because he did not heed the judge's directions and started to meow inside court facilities from the beginning of the session.

The 40-year-old man who has been identified as Nicholas Gilles Berig, accused of killing his mother and aunt in the city of Mendoza in 2019. In a video circulated on social media, it was noted how Judge Laura Guajardo asks the detainee some questions; However, the man He didn’t answer and just kept watering.

“Well, Mister Gilles Berrig, before entering the jury, I warned you that if you wanted to remain in the courtroom, you should do so in silence, respect and decency. Your identity card, Mister Gilles Berrig is… Mr. Gilles Berrigg, enough… Please… Move her and let her stay in the room and listen to everything that happens….” The judge ordered.

The judge had previously warned him not to behave tactfully and to remain silent; However, the defendant did not respond to questions and continued to meow.

Jill Berrige started squawking like a cat in front of technical judge Laura Guajardo, just as she started reading the opening statements. The moment was captured in the official dispatch of the judiciary, where annoyance could be seen in the room. pic.twitter.com/MTIWISDj5E LosAndesDiario October 26, 2021

What do you know about the “cat man” crimes?

Gilles Berrig He is a former Israeli soldier and electronics engineer 40 years ago, I arrived Argentina In 2009 he opened a restaurant in the city of Mendoza. His mother, Veria Sarrosi, and his aunt Lily Berig visited him in Mendoza on January 12, 2019.

The security forces found the mutilated bodies of the two women in Berig’s house January 26, 2019, covered in dirt and stones.