Hospital Los Madroños signs a strategic agreement and positions itself as the national standard in neurological rehabilitation

Los Madroños Hospital and Shirley Ryan AbilityLab Hospital in Chicago have signed a collaboration agreement in which the two institutions will begin working together on developing projects in healthcare, research and education that will include the exchange of neurologists, rehabilitation practitioners, therapists, and biomedical engineers.

Shirley Ryan AbilityLab is a world leader in physical medicine and rehabilitation. Its quality of care and research has led it to be named “America’s No. 1 Rehabilitation Hospital” by US News & World Report every year since 1991.

The signing ceremony took place on June 20, in the framework of the joint symposium “HLM-SRALAB: The future of neurorehabilitation”, which was chaired by Ilma. Ms. Doña Teresa Chavarria, Director General of Research and Teaching at the Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid, in which representatives of both institutions and notable invited researchers participated, discussed emerging methods and technologies in the field of neurorehabilitation.

The agreement was signed by Ms. Beatrice Aligo, director of Los Madronios Hospital, and Dr. Richard Lieber, chief scientific officer and senior vice president of the Shirley Ryan Laboratory. Among other activities, they will promote collaborative scientific projects in both Europe and North America for the care of patients with spinal cord injury, stroke and Parkinson’s disease, as well as seminars and joint teaching activities.

During the seminar, a Dr. Natasha LyonThe Director of the Advanced Neurological Rehabilitation Unit at Los Madronos Hospital pointed out the importance and necessity of exchanging clinical protocols between the two institutions to improve the condition of patients with neurological injuries. On the other hand, the Dr. Jesus TorneroDirector of the Clinical Neuroscience Center at Los Madroños Hospital, the signing of this agreement was considered very positive because it places the hospital and the Community of Madrid at the international level in clinical, research and innovative fields.

Similarly, Los Madroños Hospital also houses Europinch Summit On June 21 and 22, which was inaugurated by Hon. Mr. Dr. Enrique Ruiz Escudero, Minister of Health of the Community of Madrid. The event included keynote lectures and round tables led by Dr. Diego Torricelli, Researcher at the Instituto Cajal of the Supreme Council of Scientific Research and Coordinator of the European EUROBENCH Project, and Dr. Jesús Tornero, Director of R&D & i at Los Madroños Hospital and Director of the Center for Clinical Neuroscience- HLM.

Europinch Summit It was held as a closure of the EUROBENCH project, which aims to create the first European center for testing, standardization and research of robotic exoskeletons for rehabilitation, where companies and researchers in the sector can test the performance of their technologies at any stage of development.

Thanks to the cooperation of more than 80 companies, universities and research centers from different European countries, funded by the European Horizon 2020 programme, the project has developed a standardized modular measurement program and selected two facilities with test beds: one for wearable exoskeletons at Los Madroños Hospital in Madrid, Spain, and another for robotics Humanity, at the Italian Institute of Technology, in Genoa, Italy.

EUROBENCH SUMMIT brought together all the entities that participated in the project, as well as related companies and researchers in the field of robotics applied to neurorehabilitation, in the facilities of Los Madroños Hospital. Today was closed by Elma. Ms. Anna Isabel Cremades, Director General of Innovation and Technological Research of the Community of Madrid.

