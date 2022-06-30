Samsung competition seeks ideas from students related to science and technology

Samsung PhilippinesNext to Digital Country Foundation (FPD), you have arrived in the Magallanes area to spread the call to “Solve for Tomorrow” competition.

in this context , Holding workshops in which more than 500 students participated From secondary education from various educational institutions from Municipality of Puerto Natales.

The competition seeks to involve them in their communities and their problems, and to suggest solutions to them based on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

“We are very happy to be here, promoting technology where it is needed most and it is very important for us to reach all regions of Chile (…) Our competition seeks to make a social impact in the community. We invite Paulina Rodriguez, Director of Corporate Citizenship at Samsung, explained All students in Chile to generate ideas.

Finalists for previous editions were responsible for publicizing the importance of this type of initiative in their personal growth.

Those who wish to participate in the 2022 Solve For Tomorrow competition will have until July 17th to submit their projects. More information can be found on the website www.solucionesparaelfuturo.cl.

