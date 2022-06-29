The role of diet in the management of inflammatory bowel disease

Corticosteroids, which are frequently prescribed to patients, can be a precursor to osteoporosis.

Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis are the two main types of IBD that have a lot of similarities. However, there are many differences between them.

In a space dedicated to feed of patients, organized by the Arthritis and Rheumatology Portal and Journal of Medicine and Public Health, feedAnd the Wanda Gonzalez Otero explained the basic characteristics of these terms.

Colitis mainly affects the colon and large intestine. In contrast, Crohn’s disease can cause damage anywhere in the digestive system.”

The digestive system, within its functions, converts ingested food into energy. In addition, it favors the absorption of nutrients, vitamins and minerals necessary for the body. It also contributes to the process of eliminating waste and toxins.

“The small intestine is made up of three sections: the duodenum, the jejunum, and the hilum. I mention this because it is important for us to know that the absorption of certain vitamins, electrolytes, nutrients, and minerals will occur in the various parts of the small intestine.” “If you have any kind of inflammation, you should notify your doctor, because depending on the area where the discomfort occurs, it could be due to a deficiency of certain vitamins and minerals.”

It is important to be able to determine the state of the condition, ie if there is inflammation and/or active bleeding, in order to determine what type of diet is best for the said patient.

“In many cases, the food is not given orally, because you have to let the intestinal inflammation go down, and that is where you work, rather than medical treatment. Now, if the patient is food intolerant, a low-fiber diet is recommended. Exactly, because it increases the volume of stool.

We can find fiber in different foods, such as whole grains, whole wheat bread, brown rice, whole wheat pasta, and others. The consumption of nuts, seeds, raw vegetables and fruits with skin should also be avoided.

Speaking of anti-inflammatory diets, health professionals focus on consuming probiotics and prebiotics, as they help restore the gastrointestinal flora. Probiotics are microorganisms that promote gut health and can be found in products such as yogurt

“It has often been observed that restoring the gastrointestinal flora can also help us manage and delay symptoms associated with inflammatory bowel disease.”

On the other hand, prebiotics are foods that are generally found in fiber content and they also act as nutrients for human microbiota. Generally, they are found in whole grains, bananas, green vegetables, onions, garlic, chives, asparagus, artichokes, and others.

Recommendations for patients with inflammatory bowel disease

1. Keep a food diary: Once you have identified the foods that aggravate the symptoms of this disease, a specialist can help you plan the appropriate diet for your needs.

2. During a flare-up, avoid or reduce foods that make symptoms worse:

Choose dairy products that are low in lactose, such as yogurt, lactose-free milk, and hard cheeses such as cheddar.

3. If your stool contains fat, choose low-fat foods.

4. Instead of frying food, try baking it or grilling it.

5. Cook fruits and vegetables without peel, peel or seeds.

6. Eat a varied and nutritious diet rich in calories and proteins.

7. Try to eat 3 meals in addition to 2 or 3 snacks a day. It may be easier to get more calories if you spread your food intake throughout the day.

“Often, when we feel unwell, we may be tempted to eat foods that appeal to us, but are not necessarily foods that are appropriate for that stage of the disease. So it is very important to be aware of what is being consumed, and to avoid consuming alcoholic, carbonated and caffeine drinks,” he concluded. graduate. Wanda Gonzalez.

