How do I make chat pictures not saved on my cell phone?

This way you can disable downloading files Pictures from chats The WhatsApp For your cell phone, so that it does not take up space storage.

They’ve all come into a group The WhatsApp From family, work or friends who never stop sending messages, photos and videos. It is usual for your mobile phone to suddenly be filled with ridiculous images of Twitter, prayers, memes, bullshit and half. This can cause your cell phone memory to become saturated and there is no space for anything else.

Fortunately, there is a way you can decide what to download and what not to download from your groups and chat rooms. The WhatsApp. In this way, you can have more control over the photos and videos that you save on your cell phone and prevent the memory from filling up.

How to disable automatic image download in WhatsApp?

If you are already tired of mixing your photos with all the tweets and photos that your aunts send in chat The WhatsApp Now you can prevent all those messages from reaching you that don’t interest you and that take up space in your memory. To do this, it is only necessary to do the following:

1. Enter the chat where you do not want to receive pictures on your cell phone.

2. Select the name of the group or person that appears at the top.

2. Click on the “See Multimedia Files” option.

3. Slide the button to deactivate this function, which will be activated by default.

How do you hide WhatsApp photos from your cell phone?

There is a choice in The WhatsApp To deactivate and hide all pictures that arrive this is something special if you are looking to hide those chats where they can send tricky content. To do this, you must do the following:

1. Click on the button that has the three dots that appear in the upper left corner. Go to settings.

2. Access the Chats section.

3. Deactivate “See multimedia files” option.

This function does not affect the impregnations that would have already been saved on your cell phone, but it will apply to the following multimedia contents that you receive after changing these settings.