So you can avoid sending ads to your email

This trick allows you to get rid of Mail From ads that reach your account Gmail permanently.

If your email inbox is always full, and every time you enter dozens of annoying advertising messages, it is no longer necessary to delete one by one. There is an easy way that you can get rid of spam and ads from your Gmail account once and for all.

In fact, this technique will work for you now that Google has announced that it will start charging for additional storage space in your Drive account and Gmail. If you do not want to overpay, it is better to get rid of all this junk from your Gmail inbox, and to get started you must first remove the advertisement from your mail.

To get rid of junk mail and stop subscribing to newsletters that you don’t review and content they send you from several companies, you should use a third-party application. its name Unroll.me It is an online service that allows you to easily remove content from your Gmail account and improve your permissions.

How do I prevent ads from reaching my email?

1. Go to Google and search for Unroll.Me app.

2. Once you are on the page, click “Start Now”.

3. Choose the Gmail or Outlook account you want to make changes to.

4. Accept the terms and conditions. Then it will show you all the ad subscriptions that have been activated in your account Gmail.

5. On the same page, you can select if you want to add it to the cumulative package, if you want it to remain in your inbox, or if you prefer to opt out. For those you want to delete, you must select this last option.

6. From that moment on, you will no longer receive emails from these pages.

The only bad thing is that for the emails you have already received, you have to delete them directly in your email.