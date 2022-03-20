How do you get a life designed for you according to science?

In order to have a life that suits you, it is necessary to stop the usual rhythm and rethink habits. Science understands that in every project of life the body occupies an important place. Health is the basis of general well-being. But people also need affection, social life, and spiritual satisfaction. In these two axes, you should consider having a life that suits you.

We suggest some suggestions that will be useful.

Setting goals and objectives

How does this life look to you? What features does it have? What does a person do every day in that life that he imagines living? Where do you want to go in that life you want?

It’s about taking time to think about life. It is necessary for a person to think about his reality. It’s not about dreaming, it’s about setting possible goals.

Writing decisions help.. It is convenient to write down the details: a healthy breakfast and lunch plan, physical activities to do, moments with family or friends, favorite hobbies. You also have to think about the working conditions, and if the person feels they are inappropriate, it may be time to try to change.

The life project designed for you should be defined in positive termsie, avoid “no” and express yourself with affirmations. For example, instead of “don’t eat junk and highly processed foods,” she’d suggest “cook at home with vegetables and fruits.”

environment monitoring

Scientific studies show that people’s social nature pushes them to allow themselves to be influenced by others in the environment. If you spend a lot of time with toxic people who threaten your new life project, it is a good idea to get away from them and find other friends and new places of entertainment.

If your goal is to save money but give in to all the temptations to buy and sell, cancel your credit cardsOy, force yourself to be restrained. If alcohol is a problem for you and you drink a lot at home, try to negotiate with your family so that things will change when you are around.

Plan your life step by step

Scientists stress that lifestyle changes do not happen overnight. The changes are incremental and this is how the project should focus. Proposing each change step by step is essential to achieve this.

In this way, when one step is achieved, the goals are renewed and another one is encountered. No rush, no pressure. Man is a creature of habits. New habits replace previous ones, so life is built to suit you.

Don’t wait any longer, start this change now and you will achieve the life you want. Trust yourself and your strength to be happy. Your willpower is the great mover.