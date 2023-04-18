How does the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation respond to budgetary concerns?

a taskSabios is a group of experts in different fields of knowledge, who Its role is to help chart the way for the advancement of Sciences

technology and innovation

in the country.

This is in order to build tools at the regional, production and institutional level that facilitate Practical solutions to the challenges of developing science.

This group sent a letter to the president Gustavo Petro Where he expressed concern about the budget allocated to this portfolio for the year 2024, which It corresponds to the middle of 2023.

In an interview with Mañanas Blu, When Colombia is on the air, Arturo Luis Luna, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, spoke about the concern of the G8 and the details of the allocated budget.

“The figure that has been published and on which the letter is based corresponds to an average expense. It will take several months to discuss.”explained.

The head of the portfolio showed some calm about approving the final budget and said that the final figure does not align with the mid-range figure, “This does not reflect budget

last”.

Here listen to the interview with Arturo Luis Luna, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation: