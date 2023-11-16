How ETIAS works, the new necessary permit to travel to Europe

Passengers go through immigration at Barcelona Airport (Spain). John Grimm (Getty Images)

The European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) is an authorization for travel to Europe, aimed at accelerating visa-free entry into member states of the Schengen Area and enhancing border security. This new measure includes tourists from Latin America, and although it was originally scheduled to be implemented from 2024, the date has been postponed to 2025. To date, the exact day on which the ETIAS permit will become a requirement has not been notified. To enter countries such as Germany, Denmark, Spain, Portugal, etc.

Unlike study or work visas abroad, this permit can be processed within days, and the form can be filled out online providing some personal information and details of the upcoming trip. Once the permit enters into force, the permit will continue to be allowed to stay for a maximum of 90 days in Europe and will remain valid for 3 consecutive years from the date of issue or until the passport in which it was registered expires.

requirements

To complete the procedure, it is necessary to have a passport valid for at least 3 months from the date of travel, and to provide an email to send the permit once it is authorized. At the time of placing the order, payment must be completed using a credit or debit card, so it is necessary to have €7 (about 140 Mexican pesos) available for each permit to be processed. The ETIAS permit is mandatory for all citizens of visa-exempt countries outside the European Union.

How to process it?

Although the portal is not yet activated, The ETIAS declaration can be processed online The process can take between 10 to 20 minutes. The tourist must fill out a form that includes: the applicant’s full name, current address, passport information, and flight details, such as destination and arrival date. You must also complete a health and safety section, with questions about criminal or immigration records. Once the application and payment are completed, the authorities will evaluate the data and the permit will be sent via email.

It is estimated that a permit to travel to Europe will be obtained within a maximum of 72 hours, so the application must be submitted in advance to avoid any unforeseen events.

Countries where ETIAS authorization will be mandatory

The countries where the entry permit will be mandatory are Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Croatia, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, San Marino, Sweden, Switzerland, Vatican City, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Romania. Countries where this procedure will not be necessary are Ireland and the United Kingdom.