How Much Does It Cost To Process A Green Card In The US In 2023 | nnda-nnlt | uses

The millions of immigrants who go to the United States long to be able to obtain permanent residence or to be connected as well green cardWhich allows you to legally live and work in the country, away from problems with immigration authorities.

If you want to apply for a permanent resident card (otherwise known as a green card or green card) and you live in the United States, you must fill out Form I-485. Also known as an Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status, this form allows you to transition from non-immigrant to immigrant. This will allow them to obtain US citizenship in the future.

Next, we indicate the rates, according to US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

What are the green card application fees in 2023?

The application fee for a new green card for adults is $1,225. must be submitted across the Form I-485, which allows checking whether the person requesting the service is eligible or eligible for residency. See all other prices in this form:

Under 14 and you are applying with at least one parent: $750

$750 Under the age of 14 and you are not filing with at least one of your parents : $1,140

: $1,140 Between 14 and 78 years: The total amount of payment is $1,225 ($1,140 filing fee and $85 biometrics fee).

The total amount of payment is $1,225 ($1,140 filing fee and $85 biometrics fee). Persons 79 years of age or older: $1,140 registration fee. You will not have to pay for biometric data.

New green card photo (Image: USCIS)

status of refugees

The United States government provides humanitarian programs for aliens who need asylum or asylum because of disaster, persecution, medical emergencies, or other urgent circumstances. To apply for asylum, you must be physically located in the United States; For a haven, you can do so outside of US soil. In this case, you must file your Form I-485, based on your admission to the United States as a refugee. The procedure is free.

What can I do with a green card?

All persons who are residents of the United States are entitled to: