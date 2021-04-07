How much money does a NASA astronaut make?

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

It is the dream of many children, but it is a privilege that few can achieve. In fact, of the hundreds of thousands who apply for this job, there are only a few dozen astronauts.

But what is the salary that Space explorers After several years of training?

According to the portal specializing in labor issues, work.chron.com, there is Two salary ranges for astronauts, Depending on whether they are of civilian or military origin.

On the other hand, these ranges are determined by the General Program (GS), which is the predominant salary scale for federal employees in the United States, especially those who work in professional, technical, managerial, or clerical positions.


Photo: AP / John Minchillo, file

This system consists of 15 degrees of GS-1, The lowest level, even GS-15, The highest level. There are also 10 steps within each row.

Read also: Despite the ammonia dangers, two NASA astronauts do a space walk

According to the aforementioned portal, by 2018, civilian astronauts had a salary rating between GS-11 and GS-14.

Starting salaries start at just over $ 66,000 a year. On the other hand, experienced astronauts, They can earn over $ 144,566 a year.

For military astronauts, such as those who belong to the military or other military, they are given a salary rating based on their active duty status.

astronaut
Photo: Bill Ingalls / NASA via AP, File

Thus, according to Crohn, the colonel or captain receives a commission with an O-6 salary. After eight years of service, they’d make $ 8,030 a month or $ 96,360 a year.

Ten years of service generate a salary of $ 8,073 a month, or $ 96,876 a year, while 20 years increase the salary to $ 10,295 a month, or $ 123,540 a year. And with the rank of brigadier general, the astronauts are assigned to the rank of brigadier general, Crohn says. Pay Score of O-7 “.

They indicated that after eight years of service, they would earn $ 9,906 a month or $ 118,872 a year.

Read also: How astronauts sleep, eat and live in space

“After 10 years of active duty, the salary increases to $ 10,212 a month, or $ 112,544 a year. With 20 years of service, the military’s salary is $ 12,591 a month or $ 151,092 a year.”

Also, according to information provided by Chron, astronauts enjoy a whole series of benefits and rewards, such as medical insurance and housing assistance.

But, as we mentioned earlier, accessing one of these jobs is really difficult, because, as Crohn reports indicates, although NASA is always looking for astronauts, “the probability that you choose the program is about 0.7 percent,” according to Colonel Tim Cramer. Retired NASA astronaut. “

nrv

More Stories

I am so sorry for losing faith and reason in Europe

9 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

About 60 dolphins have been found dead on Ghanaian beaches

17 hours ago Cedric Manwaring

In Dubai, several people were arrested for filming a video with women without clothes on a balcony

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

They filter the personal data of more than 530 million Facebook users

1 day ago Cedric Manwaring

The Republican Party was ready to approve a condensed version of the infrastructure plan promoted by Joe Biden

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Found the destroyer USS Johnston World War II

2 days ago Cedric Manwaring

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Judgment in the United States makes history for Bolivia – Prensa Latina

7 mins ago Leland Griffith

Banxico must navigate the complex environment of a weak economy with inflationary pressures: the International Monetary Fund

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

The actress tragically dies at the age of 15

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

25 years ago, the United States opened its doors to football with the first official match in the Major League Soccer

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

How much money does a NASA astronaut make?

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring