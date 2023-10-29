How Senegal’s universities are empowering girls and women through skills transfer and entrepreneurship training

How Senegal's universities are empowering girls and women through skills transfer and entrepreneurship training

As the success stories of female graduates like Betty Kane continue to emerge, the impact extends beyond the classroom, demonstrating the potential of girls and women when they are provided with the right skills and opportunities.

Furthermore, by promoting business skills development through higher technical education, female students, previously viewed primarily as artistic artists, are encouraged to take on new roles as entrepreneurs and creators of business opportunities, becoming powerful catalysts for change.

From the strategic formulation of quality policies to initiatives that have reached thousands of girls in Senegal, the Education for All and Education for Education program has set an example of how to promote inclusion and drive transformation in the country. Ms. Sanya Awa Ndiaye, Director of ESP’s Port and Logistics Training Centre, summed up the implications: “Today we are witnessing a profound transformation in our societies, where the barriers that previously existed between spheres reserved for men or women have disappeared. vanish. Today, women are truly taking their place in STEM fields that were previously considered a male domain, and they are doing it extremely well.

In collaboration with UNESCO-CFIT III, the École Polytechnique de Dakar and the École Polytechnique de Thiès are committed to expanding initiatives to continue supporting women and girls so they can excel in STEM and pave the way towards an inclusive and prosperous society. The future of Senegal and the entire African continent.

