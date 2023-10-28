Stellantis reaches an agreement with the UAW to end the strike in the United States | Economy

The historic auto strike in the United States is entering its final phase. Following the principle of agreement that Ford reached with the United Auto Workers (UAW) union on Wednesday, this Saturday, it was Stellantis that reached an agreement, waiting for workers to ratify it as well. The agreement could end just over six weeks of strike action by about 14,000 workers at Stellantis assembly plants in Michigan and Ohio, and at its parts distribution centers across the country.

The dual agreement increases pressure on General Motors, which raised its offer and also closer its positions with the union, and it is likely that the agreement will also be closed at the end of this week. Union president Sean Fine is expected to announce the agreements on Sunday and recommend workers approve them.

Stellantis achieved the 25% minimum wage increase in four years that the UAW agreed to with Ford. GM also offered the same increase. The new Stellantis collective agreement also includes compensation for the increase in the cost of living, faster progression between the two pay scales, restrictions on temporary employment and recognition of the right to strike against plant closures. It is the shortcomings of these minor aspects that have prevented GM from making its own agreement at the present time.

according to BloombergThe Stellantis deal includes concessions on job security, such as keeping an engine plant open in Trenton, Michigan, and vehicle manufacturing at an assembly plant in Illinois, which has been crippled.

In Ford’s case, about which we know more details, the increase in hourly compensation is 25% through April 2028, and with some adjustments for the cost of living it will be more than 30%, and even more than $40 per hour. Starting pay increases by 68% to more than $28 per hour. Ford’s lowest-paid workers will see a raise of more than 150% over the life of the agreement, and some will get an immediate 85% raise once it is ratified, according to the UAW.

“We’ve been saying for months that record profits mean record contracts. And the UAW family and our strike I wake up He has fulfilled. “What started in three plants at midnight on September 15 has become a national movement,” Fine said in a video posted on social media after the agreement with Ford. He added: “We have achieved things that no one thought were possible.”

The auto strike began on September 15 with one plant shut down at each of Detroit’s Big Three companies that employ 14,000 unionized workers. Among them was Jeep, owned by Stellantis, in Toledo (Ohio), where the Gladiator and Wrangler models come from.

On Friday, September 29, the union leader called on an additional 7,000 UAW workers to strike at a General Motors plant and another Ford plant in Chicago (Ill.), where the Explorer and Lincoln Aviator models are produced. The following week, Fine recalled nearly 6,000 additional workers from 28 Stellantis and GM distribution centers spread across 20 states.

On October 6, Fine announced important progress in negotiations and resigned from extending the strike, but he surprised a few days later by calling a strike at Ford’s most profitable plant and, earlier that week, at another Stellantis plant. 6,800 workers at its largest US plant joined the call and unexpectedly paralyzed the Sterling Heights (Michigan) assembly plant, where the Ram 1500 truck, the group’s most highly profitable truck, is manufactured.

During the strike, workers received a historic visit from the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to the picket line at the General Motors facility in Belleville, Michigan. “Stand still,” he asked them, holding the megaphone in his hand, next to the guild leader.

