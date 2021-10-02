How to make the perfect cup of coffee according to science

16 hours ago Mia Thompson

good preparation a cup of coffee Not only is it fine grinding, the right pot of coffee, and the perfect beans, but a little too ScienceAt least, this is confirmed by a study published in the journal Thing. But to all this,How do Should this be done? Here we tell you.

Temperature or the relationship between water and coffee are just some of the criteria that are taken into consideration when determining the flavor of this drink. However, recently, Science Show what can affect when preparing a file a cup of coffee It is the fineness and quantity of the powder produced when grinding grains.

How do you make the perfect cup of coffee?

According to a research team of mathematicians, chemists, scientists and baristas, they discovered an effective method for preparing a cup of coffee Through a mathematical and empirical model.

The researchers ignored the variety, origin and roasting of the grains, as well as the chemistry of the water. They focused exclusively on the preparation of the drink. It was in the process, as they refuted the theory that the best pills are the best a cup of coffee.

They also realized that when prepared in this way, the flavor of each cup varied, because although it didn’t look like it, it was extracted by two different processes, one with the flavor that was on the surface of the grain and the other taking over the intensity that was inside.

So according to their research and preparations, Science It was concluded that fewer pills

Cafe
 The coarse grinding was the key to getting a perfect and consistent drink in every cup; While it proposes a more economical production.

This is due to the fact that when the beans are finely ground, small particles clog the space through which the water should flow, while when reducing the mass of coffee, that is, making it less thick, the liquid passes faster and way less efficiently.

How do you save when making a cup of coffee?

The Science It is also suggested that the implementation of this method of preparation not only guarantees the good a cup of coffee, but it means cheaper and more environmentally friendly production.

According to researchers, using less

Cafe
 At the time of grinding, it reduces grinding waste by up to 25 percent, which greatly increases profits without sacrificing the quality of this wonderful drink.

News by all means. Download a file
Application

sections

More Stories

With social networks, Stefani managed to keep his work in this epidemic, the office of aesthetic medicine – El Sol de Hermosillo

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Research links more leisure time with less sense of well-being

24 hours ago Mia Thompson

She is a medical student, a kart driver, and now Miss Santana de Barneba

1 day ago Mia Thompson

Scientists are working to get to Mars at a low cost

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Kunaset workers protesting in the Yucatan Peninsula

2 days ago Mia Thompson

“Super Science Thursday” for the whole family

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Luck teams up with a woman from the United States, and she won the lottery twice in the same day

3 mins ago Leland Griffith

$866.1 million in remittances from the United States to support the economy

6 mins ago Mia Thompson

Bolivia Cajas gets her 4th prize for “Las Chicas” at the Platinum Awards – Culture

7 mins ago Cynthia Porter

With social networks, Stefani managed to keep his work in this epidemic, the office of aesthetic medicine – El Sol de Hermosillo

8 hours ago Mia Thompson

Note: The agreements will protect Salvadorans in the USL.

8 hours ago Sharon Hanson