How to make WhatsApp photos not stored on cell phone?

1 hour ago Leo Adkins

Today we will tell you step by step what you can do so that Pictures From The WhatsApp They are not stored on the phone, so keep reading until you get more space.

In this way, you can make WhatsApp images not stored on your cell phone, thus you will be able to get more memory.

The truth is that many times it is very annoying to store endless pictures of different WhatsApp groups, because when you see on your cell phone, your gallery is full of many records And you should get rid of them daily to save space.

It may interest you: WhatsApp: 3 ways to read a message without an “internet connection”

For this reason, if you do not want to save the photos or videos that you receive via WhatsApp in your gallery and then this situation becomes annoying, here is a list of steps that you must follow to prevent your cell phone memory from filling up.

So if you don’t want to download WhatsApp multimedia content automatically without your permission, here we show you how you can avoid it in a few simple steps.

With these steps, you will ensure that all the multimedia content of your WhatsApp is no longer stored on your cell phone and thus you only have a field of view of it in the conversations.

First of all, you should check if your WhatsApp on Android or iPhone has been completely updated.

Then enter the application and go to the settings section to search later for the “Chats” option.

Then turn off the “Visibility of media files” tab, return to the main menu and go to “Storage and data”.

Now find the Auto Download section and deactivate the option to download photos and videos using mobile data or Wi-Fi.

It should be noted that unless you want to activate this option manually again, you can store photos and other multimedia content on your mobile device again.

On the other hand, if you don’t want to receive documents or audio files via WhatsApp as well, all you have to do is deactivate the boxes by following the same steps until you stop receiving them.

This option will allow you to download files manually thus ensuring that you are selective in what you download to your device.

