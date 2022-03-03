WhatsApp is preparing new functions that will arrive during 2022

Throughout 2022, WhatsApp will provide many features that will surprise its millions of followers. Photo: Pixabay

The WhatsApp It is one of the most popular messaging apps around the world and to remain among the most used messaging apps are some of the new features to be implemented throughout 2022.

The developments that will arrive during 2022 are from Reply emojisuch as those used in Facebookand even decide who can see whatsapp statuses, Good With what the specialized site conveys WABetaInfo.

New features will arrive in the next updates to the messaging service and will be available for iPhone, Android and PC.

Decide who can see your WhatsApp statuses

WhatsApp statuses receive a privacy feature that allows you to choose Which contacts can’t see your stories.

Emojis to reply to WhatsApp

The feature is already on Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and Meta apps, and it’s coming now The WhatsApp To respond to messages people send and receive.

To use it, you will have to tap on the respective message and then slide your finger over the emoji you want to use. The reaction will be visible to everyone and will appear under the text or images.

Group admins will be able to delete messages sent by chat members

Group Administrator You will be able to delete messages sent by other members.

This way, administrators have more control over what is shared in the WhatsApp group. When deleting a message, the following note appears: “This has been removed by the administrator.”

Communities will appear on WhatsApp

Another novelty that WhatsApp will include is the creation Communities within groups.

In this way the members of the above spaces are You will be able to create multiple channels with different topics, similar to the Discord channel.

Share the same photo or video in a chat at once

To save time, the developers of the instant messaging app They will share images or media files in some conversations and their status at the same time.

It is enough just to choose how to share the content by clicking on the camera icon in the chat, group or status.

New interface for voice calls

One of the latest developments to come The WhatsApp It will be your new interface for voice calls.

As the information was leaked, people discovered that the developers Add voice memos to conference call participants.

Shortcut to find contact information

Meta will add a search area next to the video call information section. This option will be Search summary in the contact information section.

Likewise, it will also find any messages you sent or received using this feature.