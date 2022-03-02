Android | What is and how to activate engineer mode from your cell phone | engineer | Applications | Smart phones | technology | trick | wander | Smart phones | Mobile phones | trick | wander | nda | nnni | data

The mobile operating system created by Google, we refer to Androidnot only has incredible hidden functions that are gradually discovered, but also secret tools that programmers themselves have hidden from all users, a clear example of this is Developer Options, a series of advanced settings that are not a simple view to prevent less experienced Internet users from enabling them to By mistake, however, you can enter a more complex place like “engineer” mode, something we’ll teach you next.

It is important to clarify that these functions are too advanced for a person who does not have knowledge of the deeper settings of the program. AndroidLikewise, if they move any configuration by mistake, it may cause unexpected results that even affect the performance of your device, according to the technology portal. mobile area.

The medium in question highlighted that from the “engineer” mode, you can configure important aspects of the mobile device such as: customize camera functions; Mobile volume optimization configure aspects of Bluetooth connectivity; processor performance analysis; MAC address change; improve Wi-Fi connection; Find out the current status of the battery.

HOW TO ACCESS ANDROID ENGINEER MODE

There are many ways to enter “engineer” mode. Android It also depends a lot on the brand or manufacturer of your device.

It also depends a lot on the brand or manufacturer of your device. The first option is through a smartphone with a pure Android ROM (ROM).

Simply open the dialing application and type the following numbers and codes: “* # * # 3646633 # * # *”; “*#*#4636#*#*”; “*#15963#” for MTK chips; In the case of Spreadtrum chips, enter “*#*#83781#*#*” and finally click on the “Call” button.

On Xiaomi, Redmi and POCO mobile phones

Dial the code “*#*#6484#*#*” in the dialer app.

A screen will automatically appear with all the components your phone hardware uses.

You can also try this string: “*#*#64663#*#*”.

On Xiaomi terminals, it will not be superfluous to use the calling application. Enter “Settings”, you find it accompanied by a gear icon, then enter “Phone information” and tap several times in the “Kernel version” section.

on Samsung phones

Samsung calls the “Engineer” mode as “Service Mode”, to enter the dialing “*#0011#”.

Now, tap on the three dots in the upper right corner and choose the key entry option.

A small window will open where you will put the code “Q0” to enable the said mode.

If you want a more professional version, dial: “*#2683662#”.

On Motorola mobile phones

Dial the following: “*#*#2486#*#*”.

It will quickly take you to CQATest mode.

on Huawei phones

Huawei calls it “Project Menu” and to enter you just have to dial “*#*#2846579#*#*”.

In this way, you will be able to access the hardware of your Huawei mobile phone.

Here you will check the battery status, update the software or perform a factory reset.

Mobile Zone states that only mobiles with MediaTek or Spreadtrum processors will be able to enter “engineer” mode, which is a basic requirement. Remember that this type of configuration is only for people who have basic knowledge of Android technology and systems.

How to charge your ANDROID phone without plugging it in

Is it possible? Of course it certainly is. First, make sure that the mobile phone which will provide the power to 100% or as much as possible is charged.

Now, go to the home screen of your mobile phone Android And to display the menu bar, you can do this by sliding your finger from top to bottom.

Here you will see several options, activate the option that says “Wireless PowerShare”, it should be highlighted in blue (lead means off).

This part is very important, it is not necessary to activate the same function in the phone that will receive the load, because if you do this, anyone can save energy.

All you have to do is connect the drained phone battery to the device battery which will supply the power. that simple.

Remember that only some devices have PowerShare.

Ready, that’s it, your cell phone will be charged, not as fast as charging with a socket or outlet, but without a doubt, it’s a gadget that will get you out of trouble when you don’t have any of those power outlets close at hand. It is also very useful, for example, when the power in your house is out and the battery percentage is minimal.