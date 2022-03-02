Telcel opens sale of Motorola 5G mobile phones

Motorola will introduce new models with 5G, such as moto g200 5G, moto g17 5G and moto g51 5G that have their own exclusive functions that work with 5G technology adaptable to all users.

Each phone has Snapdragon Elite Gaming technology that lets you enjoy desktop gaming on mobile devices, and Snapdragon Sound for listening to music in high definition.

The mobile phones will be available in purple, blue, gold and green. They will cost from thirteen thousand and 999 pesos to six thousand and 699 pesos. Some of the most impressive features in the phones are:

In addition to having a 6.8 Full HD + Max Vision screen with a cutting edge edge of 144Hz and thanks to DCI-P3 and HDR10 certification, what you see will be brighter and better contrast, making the content more realistic.

The camera is high-resolution, 108 megapixels and has a larger sensor that lets in more light. They have Ultrapixel technology that combines 9 small pixels into a large one to increase sensitivity to light.

The battery is 5000 mAh and has TurboPower 30, which provides 50% of battery life in just 30 minutes of charging. The Snapdragon 695 mobile platform and 6B RAM also ensure greater efficiency and provide smooth 5G browsing speed.