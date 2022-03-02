WhatsApp | The trick to creating and sharing an “infinite” blank message by the app | Android | Applications | Smart phones | technology | trick | Applications | Applications | Mobile phones | joke | Messages | nda | nnni | sports game

The WhatsApp It is an instant messaging application that allows you to type up to 65,536 characters in a single message, which is enough to say good morning and say hello to your partner, friends or family, however, no one wants to read a message that big, that’s what calls or video calls are created for it. This time we will teach you how to create and send an “endless” blank message through the above-mentioned Meta app, it’s a prank that has gone viral on different social networks.

What is the “infinite” empty message? It’s a joke for its users The WhatsApp They usually do with their contacts, because basically it’s text with no content, it means it has no letters, numbers or words, it’s just so many blank spaces that it makes you think it has no end, since you’ll be sliding down through a very long time You will not reach the end of the text.

Trick to create and send an ‘endless’ message

First, you must make sure of it The WhatsApp You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store.

You have no pending updates in the Google Play Store. Then, in the same Android App Store, download “ blank messages To get it quickly click here .

To get it quickly click Open this app and you will find two arrows pointing left or right, tap several times on the latter to generate the number of white lines your message will have “infinite”.

It is recommended to exceed 500 lines.

Now, tap on the “Copy to Clipboard” button.

Log in to The WhatsApp And access to any conversation, preferably that of the contact you plan to prank.

And access to any conversation, preferably that of the contact you plan to prank. Finally, paste your message on the writing bar and send your “infinite” message.

Done, every time your friend or family member reaches the ‘end’ of the message, the ‘Read More’ option will appear, and after pressing it, the text will stretch further until it reaches all the lines you have added. Remember to make this joke to the people you trust, in case of any inconvenience on their part, you can tell them to delete the message only.

How to paste texts in WhatsApp without copying them

promotion to The WhatsApp and Google Chrome to its latest version in the Android App Store.

and Google Chrome to its latest version in the Android App Store. Open any web page that contains written information.

Tap the button with three vertical lines on the bottom of your Android phone, which is the button with which apps open in the background.

Press for a few seconds on the icon of the browser you are using, in this case Chrome, some options will be displayed, choose the one that says “Open in split screen view”.

This function will allow you to simultaneously open and use two applications on the screen of your cell phone.

Log in to The WhatsApp And access the chat you want.

And access the chat you want. Tap on the browser screen and select the text (don’t copy it).

Finally, drag the text or paragraph to the writing bar in WhatsApp and it will be automatically pasted.

How do you know if WhatsApp has been dropped in real time

Send a message via The WhatsApp And if you stay with the clock icon, make sure the internet is covered.

And if you stay with the clock icon, make sure the internet is covered. In the event that everything works and your message is not sent, do the following.

Enter the following meta site, status.fb.com .

. Here you will see if Facebook for Business and all its functions are working normally or not.

Below you will see the indicator The WhatsApp .

. It should be noted that instead of the green check I saw a red icon, it may be that one of the servers is down.

Do you have a problem with The WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected] You can also place the same order from your iPhone through the iOS exclusive service.

