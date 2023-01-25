How to use ChatGPT in WhatsApp as if it were another contact

We will explain to you How to use ChatGPT on WhatsApp, so that you can chat with this famous AI from the messaging app itself. We’ll do that with a bot that acts as if chat Was another contact, remember you will be able to use this AI used in spanish Just by asking.

To do this, we will use specific site communicate God is in a boxThrough which you will introduce yourself to your Google account and give him your phone so that he can talk to you. From there, you can start chatting with max 40 messages a month Free. And remember, this is just one of many ChatGPT based projects in which you can press the artificial intelligence of the conversation.

Before we begin, a note. You will be able to use ChatGPT in WhatsApp Whether on a mobile phone or via a computer, because the process is done through the browser, and then through the WhatsApp application or the web application. We did the steps through a computer, but the steps are exactly the same if you do it through your mobile phone.

GPT in your WhatsApp with God in a Box

The first thing you need to do is open the website of the ChatGPT-based God in a Box service, and enter the web godinabox.co. You will enter an introduction page, where you simply have to push the button start which will appear green.

This will take you to another introduction page, where it tells you that you will need to login. moving forward, push the button sign in which appears in blue. When you do that, you will be taken to another page where you have to push the button Login with Google Which appears in red, which means Sign in with Google.

[[image: {“alt”:”With Google”,”src”:”8fbab9/with-google”,”extension”:”jpg”,”layout”:”normal”,”width”:1451,”height”:816}]]

To use this project, you need to link it to a Google account. So, on to the next step You must sign in with your Google accountor if you have several, choose which one you want to use with it.

Once you are logged in, you will come to another screen where you have to Type the phone number you use for WhatsApp And click on the button Submit. With this, you will tell the system which number to call. Remember that when you enter your phone, you must also select your country or manually type in the international code.

On the next page you will be given instructions that you must follow. First, you will have to Write a WhatsApp message on the number you were toldRemember, you can Send WhatsApp to people you don’t have on the agenda. But if you click on the number that was given to you, WhatsApp will also open directly for you, to start a conversation.

The first message that you should send to ChatGPT by WhatsApp is the one that is also indicated on the web, which is an account verification message to let you know it’s really you. With this in mind, it prevents you from playing a prank on someone by having the bot write to them, or from anyone being able to start a conversation without using their Google account.

When you write the message to ChatGPT on WhatsApp, it will tell you a web link. This is the last step you need to do Web entry telling you to complete your free user profileindicate your age, gender or city.

When you indicate these details on the web and hit send, you’re done, and you can start using ChatGPT on WhatsApp. Now, all you have to do is start using the system, and remember that with the free account, you can send a maximum of 40 messages per month.