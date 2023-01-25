Microsoft is restoring its services after a global outage that affected platforms like Teams and Outlook

wording

January 25, 2023, 09:45 GMT 5 hours update

Wednesday didn’t start well for Micorsoft.

Thousands of users around the world have been sharing all kinds of messages about not being able to access Microsoft services, including Teams and Outlook, for hours.

The news has become the number one trend on social media as people question the issues they are experiencing, which in addition to the services mentioned above also seem to be affecting Xbox Live and Microsoft 365.

tech giant She reported that she did an update to her system which may be related to the registered inconvenience.

A few hours later, he noted, “the affected services have recovered and remain stable.”

Microsoft Teams is used by more than 280 million people around the world, especially companies and schools, as it is used for calls, meetings, and organization.

The Microsoft problem reminds us how much we rely on products we have no control over when they go wrong.

According to Downdetector, a site that specializes in detecting problems that originate in the network, outages have been reported in many regions of the world, with thousands of alerts in India and Japan.

Microsoft originally said that the issue was related to “network configuration issues” and that it was looking for the best way to fix it without affecting other users.

The company also said it was investigating an issue with its cloud service, Azure, that was affecting what it called a “subset of users.”

Many companies rely on products like Azure to run their own services.

global changes

As BBC technology expert Zoe Kleinman explains, the fact that Microsoft has recognized that it was an issue that originated internally, as a result of a change made themselves, seems to at least rule out a cyberattack.

“It’s a reminder How much we trust big technology to help us To run our lives and businesses with products that we can’t control when they go wrong.”

It is estimated that around 280 million people communicate through Microsoft Teams in the world.

Tuesday wasn’t a good day for the company either.

Microsoft reported that its sales only increased 2% in the last three months of last year, but that its profits fell 12%.

This slowdown in sales meant it recorded the company’s lowest growth in more than six years.

A week ago, the company also announced layoffs of 5% of its workforce, about 10,000 workers.