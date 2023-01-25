Microsoft is restoring its services after a global outage that affected platforms like Teams and Outlook

20 hours ago Leo Adkins
  • wording
  • BBC News World

image source, Getty Images

Wednesday didn’t start well for Micorsoft.

Thousands of users around the world have been sharing all kinds of messages about not being able to access Microsoft services, including Teams and Outlook, for hours.

The news has become the number one trend on social media as people question the issues they are experiencing, which in addition to the services mentioned above also seem to be affecting Xbox Live and Microsoft 365.

tech giant She reported that she did an update to her system which may be related to the registered inconvenience.

More Stories

WhatsApp: what it’s about and how to activate the new Clarity Mode | Play DEPOR

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp Plus Red | download apk | latest version | January 2023 | Links | Free | link | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

12 hours ago Leo Adkins

How to use ChatGPT in WhatsApp as if it were another contact

1 day ago Leo Adkins

The green comet begins to appear with the naked eye: when and how to locate it in the sky | Sciences

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | How do I send you messages ChatGPT chatbot AI | jobs | Tools | AI | ask | The answer nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

2 days ago Leo Adkins

WhatsApp | 5 Tricks WhatsApp Plus Doesn’t Have | Walkthrough 2023 | apk | nnda | nnni | Play DEPOR

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

How are the title races shaping up in each of Europe’s top five leagues?

47 mins ago Leo Adkins

Some protests return to the Climate Summit

3 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The Eclipse Prize is being awarded today in the United States

4 hours ago Sharon Hanson

WhatsApp: what it’s about and how to activate the new Clarity Mode | Play DEPOR

4 hours ago Leo Adkins

The United States, Spain’s first stumbling block in Sydney

5 hours ago Leland Griffith