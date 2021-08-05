Huawei Matestation S: we tested the computer and got these results | Mexico | Spain | SPORTS-PLAY

Let’s start the analysis by designing a file Huawei Matestation S. The space gray color makes it very executive and I mean the CPU, keyboard, monitor, and mouse. The dimensions of the case seem fine to me if you have a small desk like mine and the best thing is that it weighs only 4.2kg.

One detail is that the manual doesn’t say anything about whether or not you can throw it in, which is a convenient option to save space on the desk. consult with Huawei They told me there was “no counter-indication in this regard” and that the MateStation “is not designed to carry a lot of weight or extra weight”.

Another thing about the design is the good number of ports available. Even with all the basic tools installed, i.e. keyboard and mouse, you have about three USB-A ports for whatever you want. Plus, you’ll also have VGA, RJ45, HDMI for all life, and a USB-C port.

HUAWEI MATESTATION S | Analytics

If we talk about the screen, the 23.8-inch IPS type does a good job. The maximum brightness is suitable even with the light from the window pointing directly at the panel. The 1920 x 1080 resolution and 90% body-to-screen ratio make for a positive experience, all the more so if we consider the 1000:1 contrast ratio.

In regards to the keyboard, the feel in the hands is pleasant and seems to feel just as good as a mechanical keyboard. What to highlight is the one-touch login thanks to this button for fingerprint … and I can’t leave Huawei Share, which is on this Shift key and connects your smartphone to the computer, a great option so you can forget about the data cable in the tedious task of copying and paste files. What you need to consider is the compatibility of the Huawei smartphone you are using. And about the mouse, there’s not much more to say, it’s an optical mouse and that’s it.

HUAWEI MATESTATION S | Unboxing

In terms of performance, I would say there are mixed results depending on what you need the computer for. If you’re going to be working from home, and I mean simple office stuff and not design-heavy, the Huawei Mate Station S’s features are more than enough for an 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and an AMD Radeon graphics card. Moreover, the processor is Ryzen 5 4600G.

Things are different if we talk about very heavy graphic design software. It is recommended to go for the platforms, nothing is too powerful and think carefully if you dare to play Triple A titles. Counter-Strike: Global OffensiveAnd Dota 2And Rocket League It is included It is an electronic game With some graphic settings you won’t have a problem.

Similarly, the Matstation S It allows you to install more RAM, change a pre-installed SSD for higher storage capacity, and even add a graphics card such as a GeForce GT 1030 or Radeon RX 550. Keep in mind that if you plan to tune it, you will have to consider the capacity of the power supply. Otherwise, you will invest more for the same.

In the end, an honorable reference to computer manager With detailed information about your computer’s performance. You can also go to the platform to update all system drivers automatically.

