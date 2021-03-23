Hugo Cabrera died in the United States, Dominican basketball star

53 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Hugo Cabrera, the immortal of Dominican sports, died early in the morning on Tuesday 23 March in the United States, after suffering from pancreatic cancer.

His death mourns Dominican basketball. “The great don’t die, they pass. Thank you for your legacy, Hugo Cabrera,” he wrote in a tweet posted on the account of his contemporary, Aldo Lichorn.

As journalist Roosevelt Kumarazami noted the death: “Hugo Cabrera was not only a great basketball player, he was an exceptional human. By leaving he leaves a void in the souls of his friends and fans. Peace be to yours!”

Cabrera was born in Santo Domingo, and was honored as a basketball player in the 1998 celebration.

He excelled in playing for the clubs of San Lazaro, Nako and Los Mina. His greatest achievements with the national team occurred at the Centro Básquet 75 and 77. He served as a boost in tournaments in Brazil, Argentina, Venezuela and Spain.

At one point he was considered the best Latin basketball player, and after his college career he had many offers to enter the NBA.

Hugo Cabrera died in the United States, Dominican basketball star

