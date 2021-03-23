Who is Efrine Alvarez, the “jewel” that Mexico and the United States are fighting for?

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

The national teams of Mexico and the United States fought over the services of Evrain Alvarez, Who has already been called to the flagship of both countries, but who is this “jewel”?

Alvarez wore the stars and stripes shirt in November.

Born in Los Angeles, California, he is the son of a man from Guadalajara and his mother from Zacatecas, so he holds dual nationalities, however, he previously played the World Cup with the U-17 category of “Trio”.

We recommend the following: The Mexican national team has presented its new “look” for 2021.

Ephrine Alvarez trained in soccer at the Los Angeles Galaxy Academy, and at the age of 15, he became one of the youngest players to debut in the Major League Soccer and sign a professional contract.

He surprised the Mexican with his talent at such a young age, he even managed to convince Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with whom he had shared in the American club, to praise him.

You can read: Messi introduced the new jersey to the Argentine national team.

You might also be interested: Guido Rodríguez can leave Betis to play in the Premier League.

“I have said he is the greatest talent in this league and that he is ready to play even though he is only 17 years old,” Ibra confirmed in 2019 before his return to Europe.

For 2019, Efrin Alvarez decided to wear the jersey of the Mexican U-17 national team to the World Cup Finals in Brazil, where he performed superbly and finished second.

After his performance in this tournament and what he did with the Los Angeles Galaxy, in which he added 54 matches, 16 goals and made 9 assists, he was considered the team’s chief technician in the United States, where he transferred him to the mini-games at the end of 2020, but he could not add minutes of Play.

Although not considered in Concacaf Pre-Olympic, Efraín Álvarez was pre-listed for Mexico and the United States, so he would be eligible to play the Olympic Games if either or both teams obtained a ticket to Tokyo.

In exchange for not being part of Jaime Lozano’s group, the Mexican was called up by Gerardo Martino to attend the FIFA History in March, where Mexican national team He will face Wales and Costa Rica on a tour of Europe.

More Stories

The US Supreme Court will consider abolishing the death penalty for those who participated in the Boston bombing

9 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Zverev and Fernandez invade Mexico for the first time

17 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Dominican Republic (0-4): The United States qualified for the semi-finals

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Excellent! Revitalizing Volleyball Seating and Paratennis Table | News

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

2020, the year the coronavirus triumphed over sports

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

The results of the presidential elections in Uganda are being challenged – Prinsa Latina

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Infonavit will boost mortgage loans for immigrants in the United States

2 mins ago Leland Griffith

Luis Miguel, Series: Netflix releases official trailer for season two

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

Who is Efrine Alvarez, the “jewel” that Mexico and the United States are fighting for?

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

2 Phelans quarrel during a circus show in Russia; look at the pictures

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring

Science and technology contribute to peace: Omar Fayyad – Local news, police, about Mexico and the world | Sun of Hidalgo

5 hours ago Mia Thompson