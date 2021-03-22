The US Supreme Court will consider abolishing the death penalty for those who participated in the Boston bombing

On Monday, the United States Supreme Court agreed to consider overturning Dukhar Tsarnaev’s death sentence for the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

The Donald Trump administration had asked the US court in October to hear the case.

Although his Democratic successor, Joe Biden, said he opposed the ruling, his government allowed the Republican administration’s petition to run its course, and on Monday, the nine Supreme Court justices agreed to rule on it, without, as is customary, explanations.

Chechen-born student Djokar Tsarnaev was sentenced to death in June 2015 for planting two bombs with his older brother Tamerlan near the finish line of the Boston Marathon. Three people were killed and 264 injured.

His defense always confirmed that the young man, 19 years old at the time, was under the influence of his older brother, who was killed by the police three days after the attack. While fleeing, the brothers shot an officer.

On July 31, a Boston appeals court overturned the death sentence against Tsarnaev, citing irregularities in jury selection. The judges returned the case to another court, stating that a sentence of at least life imprisonment should be issued.

But Donald Trump criticized his decision, saying that “the death penalty was rarely deserved” as it was for Mr. Tsarnaev.

The Trump administration, which is a staunch supporter of the death penalty, carried out a record number of federal executions (13) in the final months of his term.