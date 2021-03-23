The Minister of Sports regrets the death of Hugo Cabrera

Sports Minister Francesco Camacho and former Minister Felipe Baiano and Naco expressed their sorrow over the death of the immortal Dominican basketball and sports legend, Hugo Cabrera, which occurred at dawn on Tuesday in the United States. “On behalf of the Dominican government and mine, we deeply regret the death of Hugo Cabrera, one of our great sports heroes, who distinguished himself for his exceptional qualities as an athlete, but also for being a captain on and off the field,” Camacho said in a press release: “Who has proudly and courageously defended national colors in international events “.

He adds that “Hugo, an extraordinary human being and an example of the Dominican youth due to his impeccable behavior, was a great promoter of Dominican sport in the United States, where he lived a large part of his life, so his death represents a loss to the country.” “Our sincere condolences to his relatives and partners, and especially to his children, grandchildren and brothers,” Camacho said.