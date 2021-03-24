The seven Argentinian rugby team will travel tomorrow to play two tournaments in Dubai

The Argentine Rugby Union confirmed today the Los Pumas 7 selections that will travel to Dubai tomorrow, where they will participate in seven tournaments inviting the UAE.

The competitions will be held on April 2, 3, 8 and 9, respectively. The Pumas will be partnering with peers from Japan, Kenya, Canada, France, Uganda, Chile and Spain.

The team will consist of 17 players: Santiago Alvarez (captain of Sociedad Sportiva de Bahia Blanca), Lautaro Bazan Felice (Córdoba Athlete), Lucio Cente (La Plata), Joaquin de la Vega (Newman), Felipe del Mestre. (Pokhara), Rodrigo Echart (SIC), Luciano Gonzalez Rizzoni (Social La Rioja).

Rodrigo Isgro (Mendoza Rugby Club), Fernando Luna (Cordoba Athletic), Santiago Marie (Regatas Bella Vista), Ignacio Mendi (Los Telos), Marcos Monetta (San Andreas), Marcos Moroni (Cuba), Matthias Osadchuk (Setas), Gaston Revol (La Tablada de Córdoba), Franco Sábato (Alumni), and Germán Schulz (Tala de Córdoba).

Pumas 7s won the International Championships in Madrid, Spain, beating Kenya 21-14 in the final on February 21; A week later, he did the same, beating the African team again, 7–45.

The two tournaments were held at the Complutense University in the Spanish capital. (Telam)