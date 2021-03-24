The seven Argentinian rugby team will travel tomorrow to play two tournaments in Dubai

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

The Argentine Rugby Union confirmed today the Los Pumas 7 selections that will travel to Dubai tomorrow, where they will participate in seven tournaments inviting the UAE.

The competitions will be held on April 2, 3, 8 and 9, respectively. The Pumas will be partnering with peers from Japan, Kenya, Canada, France, Uganda, Chile and Spain.

The team will consist of 17 players: Santiago Alvarez (captain of Sociedad Sportiva de Bahia Blanca), Lautaro Bazan Felice (Córdoba Athlete), Lucio Cente (La Plata), Joaquin de la Vega (Newman), Felipe del Mestre. (Pokhara), Rodrigo Echart (SIC), Luciano Gonzalez Rizzoni (Social La Rioja).

Rodrigo Isgro (Mendoza Rugby Club), Fernando Luna (Cordoba Athletic), Santiago Marie (Regatas Bella Vista), Ignacio Mendi (Los Telos), Marcos Monetta (San Andreas), Marcos Moroni (Cuba), Matthias Osadchuk (Setas), Gaston Revol (La Tablada de Córdoba), Franco Sábato (Alumni), and Germán Schulz (Tala de Córdoba).

Pumas 7s won the International Championships in Madrid, Spain, beating Kenya 21-14 in the final on February 21; A week later, he did the same, beating the African team again, 7–45.

The two tournaments were held at the Complutense University in the Spanish capital. (Telam)

More Stories

The Minister of Sports regrets the death of Hugo Cabrera

10 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Hugo Cabrera died in the United States, Dominican basketball star

18 hours ago Sharon Hanson

Who is Efrine Alvarez, the “jewel” that Mexico and the United States are fighting for?

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

The US Supreme Court will consider abolishing the death penalty for those who participated in the Boston bombing

1 day ago Sharon Hanson

Zverev and Fernandez invade Mexico for the first time

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Dominican Republic (0-4): The United States qualified for the semi-finals

2 days ago Sharon Hanson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

O.Próximo. – The President of Uganda confirms that he is “studying” the possibility of opening an embassy in Jerusalem

20 mins ago Leland Griffith

Eberard and Jacobson agree to protect immigrants and the economy

2 hours ago Mia Thompson

Evan Peters stars in Monster, the new Ryan Murphy series on Netflix

2 hours ago Cynthia Porter

The seven Argentinian rugby team will travel tomorrow to play two tournaments in Dubai

2 hours ago Sharon Hanson

AMLO. The United States will “not reprimand” Mexico for handling the immigration issue

2 hours ago Cedric Manwaring