Hurricane Larry Live: Which States of Mexico and the United States were Affected? This is your way

Alarms from the authorities in the United States and Mexico sounded before the imminent arrival of Hurricane Larry Coming from the Atlantic Ocean, which meteorologists have described as extremely destructive to the countries that produce it affected.

According to experts in this field, activity in the Atlantic Ocean has increased significantly this year, which is why they suggested that the North American authorities prepare for the imminent arrival of this hurricane, which has already reached category 3, and is on the way to Class 4.

Continuous winds are gusting 130 to 156 miles per hour, which could make it the strongest Atlantic storm this year, putting many communities off the coast of Mexico and the United States at risk.

“A slight change in strength is expected over the next few days, although fluctuations in intensity will be possible. Larry is expected to remain a major hurricane through the middle of this week.”

The US National Weather Service has warned that Larry is not to be taken lightly because he could change him at any moment. a path.

These are the countries that will be affected by Hurricane Larry

Although Larry is devastatingly powerful, it is far from Earth and meteorologists warn that it poses little danger to residents in Mexico Well, it will pass very far from the ground, with high waves and some rain, which is the only damage it does to the national soil.

These are the countries that can affect a path Larry in Mexico: