Hurricane Lee advances towards the northeastern United States with storms – DW – 09/14/2023

On Wednesday (09/13/2023), Lee was advancing towards the coast of the New England region in the northeast of the country. United StateThe National Hurricane Center said it was a Category 2 hurricane, and its center was expected to pass west of Bermuda on Thursday. Tornadoes (NHC, in English).

NHC meteorologists, based in Miami

The center of Hurricane Lee at the time was located about 380 miles (610 km) southwest of Bermuda and 965 miles (1,550 km) south of Nantucket Island, Massachusetts.

Lee is moving toward the north-northwest with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph (185 km/h), so its intensity is reduced compared to this morning’s bulletin, when it was still a Category 3 hurricane.

On the forecast track, Lee’s center will pass west of Bermuda on Thursday and then approach the coast of New England or Atlantic Canada between Friday and Saturday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Still ‘big and dangerous’

Lee, which at one point reached Category 5, the maximum, on the Saffir-Simpson intensity scale, was slowly weakening, but would remain a “major and dangerous hurricane through the weekend.”

On a large scale, Lee’s storm surge affects parts of the Lesser Antilles, the British and US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas and Bermuda.

Likewise, there is a risk of wind gusts, coastal flooding, and rainfall impacts associated with this system over sectors of New England and Canada’s Atlantic coast.

For its part, Hurricane Margot today decreased from Category 2 to Category 1 in the open waters of the North Atlantic Ocean, and the waves resulting from this system are affecting the Azores Islands.

Margot’s center this afternoon is 790 miles (1,270 km) west-southwest of the Azores, with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 km/h).

