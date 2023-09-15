Is your memory failing you? This is the vitamin you may be missing, take note – teach me about the science

It is possible that at some point in your life you will feel exhausted from all the activities you are doing and that you will start forgetting some important things. This can be due to many stress-related factors as well as a deficiency of certain nutrients.

The best thing you can do to keep your brain healthy and with it a good memory, is to exercise regularly and maintain good sleep habits. Intellectual activity and social activity are also transcendent, however, the main focus of attention to maintaining a healthy brain is diet. .

What is memory?

the memory It is a brain function that allows the body to encode, store and retrieve information from the past. Some theories claim that it arises as a result of repeated synaptic connections between neurons, creating neural networks (so-called long-term potentiation). However, although this phenomenon has been studied for more than 30 years in animals, there are not yet sufficient studies on its presence in the human cerebral cortex.

Bermudez Ratoni, a specialist in memory and learning issues with 37 years of professional experience and an innovator Memory: where it is located and how it is formedHe explained that the term learning is the acquisition of information that we have through experience, and memory is how we can retrieve that information that we have stored through experience in our brain, or recall or extract it from our brain and use it in our lives. Purposes, whether to survive or just remember.

“Our life experiences are what give or give us our personality. What we are as persons is precisely the set of memories we have acquired through our experience, from our birth to the present moment.”

Your diet is very important

he brain Suffering from the consequences of a poor diet, eating foods high in fat or sugar, and even alcoholic beverages can be associated with the condition of inflammation of the hippocampus, an area of ​​the brain associated with the creation of short-term memory, which when subjected to a diet and with these characteristics, He suffers from major biochemical and structural changes.

Out Many foods That favors the functioning of organs, including the brain, which is usually very variable and flexible in response to environmental situations, hence its ability to remember and learn, an aspect known as brain plasticity.

What vitamin do you need when your memory fails?

According to a study conducted by the portal Nutritional facts From the United States, it has been reported that vitamin B12 is associated with lower cognitive levels. Vitamin B12, also known as cobalamin, is a water-soluble vitamin that plays an essential role in various functions of the human body.

Here we list some foods you can eat to get vitamin B12 and improve your memory:

Fish and shellfish (especially fatty cold-water fish, such as salmon, mackerel, tuna, herring, and sardines) Nuts and seeds (such as flax seeds, chia seeds, and black walnuts) Vegetable oils (such as linseed oil, soybean oil, and canola oil) Fortified foods (such as certain brands of eggs, yogurt, juices, milk, soy drinks, and infant formula)

Another food that helps improve brain performance is oats, which reduces mental fatigue, nervousness, and tension, thanks to its contribution of vitamin B1. On the other hand, the egg, when eaten, provides the body with proteins that help prevent nerve cell degeneration. For its part, strawberries are rich in antioxidants that act as memory enhancers.

We invite you to follow healthy habits to keep your mind in good shape, your cell phone and those keys you always forget will not take up more of your time, plus you will feel more energy and in a better mood.