“I never closed the doors to Honduras, my dream is to play for the national team”

2022-04-02

Objective of a 19-year-old Honduran football playerIt started to pay off by signing it before Orlando City Football Leagues United States NEXT PRO. And now he is living a dream, a window into a promising future that the Honduran Federation should not shy away from. It’s about the midfielderTo Eric Gunera, born San Pedro Sula and parents from Honduras, Which is rated as A “Katracha Jewel” For his outstanding technical quality and vision of the game and its development at its best on the pitch. “I’m very creative, I love playing with the team and being in attendance,” Gunera says in an interview with DIEZ.

The “Magical” katrachoand go to Lands “Uncle Sam” dSince he was 11 years old, it is there that he took his first steps as a player, standing out in the various secondary categories in which he developed. It may interest you: Honduran Eric Joneira will play for Orlando City from the MLS: “I always imagined being at this level” He began his speech by saying, “It was a very great experience since the footballer dreamed of traveling abroad to play for other teams, and thank God, it has gone well for me in recent years because I played in the United States.” DIEZ during the interview. at 2019 Gunera spent a short time in Vida de La Ceiba, At the time he was taken out by Fernando Araujo, however, he played only three months in reserve and was unable to detail his magic on the pitch in the first division, a situation that forced him to seek his early departure.