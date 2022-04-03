Matt Turner of the United States national team suffers a fracture in his right foot
Goalkeeper Matt Turner from team New England Revolution From the Major League Soccer (MLS), he fractured his right foot in a rally with the United States national team in the last CONCACAF qualifiers.
Turner tweeted Saturday that the United States’ World Cup qualifier on February 2 in St. Paul, Minnesota, “has nothing to do with what has kept me off the field in the past few weeks.”
Read also: Uribe Peralta attacks Gerardo Martino’s critics
“I had a short bout of tendinitis after that game in my left foot which quickly recovered and I’m back at 100%,” he wrote. “Then, I went back to pre-season with revolution and training before playing my last pre-season friendly. Early in that match a reckless and unnecessary pre-season challenge emerged that left me with a small fracture in my right foot.”
Revolution coach Bruce Arena said March 8 that Turner was injured during a practice game at Los Angeles FC. New England said she was during a match behind closed doors on February 9.
READ ALSO: Danic Michelle shows off his traits with hot photography in a swimsuit
Turner, 27, who accepted the summer move to Arsenal, has missed the last three US World Cup qualifiers and will miss his fifth consecutive MLS game on Saturday.
“Coffee fanatic. Gamer. Award-winning zombie lover. Student. Hardcore internet advocate. Twitter guru. Subtly charming bacon nerd. Thinker.”