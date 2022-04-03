Matt Turner of the United States national team suffers a fracture in his right foot

Goalkeeper Matt Turner from team New England Revolution From the Major League Soccer (MLS), he fractured his right foot in a rally with the United States national team in the last CONCACAF qualifiers.

Turner tweeted Saturday that the United States’ World Cup qualifier on February 2 in St. Paul, Minnesota, “has nothing to do with what has kept me off the field in the past few weeks.”

Read also: Uribe Peralta attacks Gerardo Martino’s critics

“I had a short bout of tendinitis after that game in my left foot which quickly recovered and I’m back at 100%,” he wrote. “Then, I went back to pre-season with revolution and training before playing my last pre-season friendly. Early in that match a reckless and unnecessary pre-season challenge emerged that left me with a small fracture in my right foot.”

Revolution coach Bruce Arena said March 8 that Turner was injured during a practice game at Los Angeles FC. New England said she was during a match behind closed doors on February 9.

READ ALSO: Danic Michelle shows off his traits with hot photography in a swimsuit

Turner, 27, who accepted the summer move to Arsenal, has missed the last three US World Cup qualifiers and will miss his fifth consecutive MLS game on Saturday.