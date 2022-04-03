The Treasury Department announces a gasoline shortage at the border with the United States

After announcing the suspension of gasoline subsidies at the border with the United States from April 2 to 8, the Ministry of Finance announced. Fuel scarcity in the border region.

In a statement, the agency indicated that the recorded shortage was caused by a The imbalance between supply and demand due to the high cost of fuel in the world And lower prices in Mexico compared to those in the United States.

“The shortage of gasoline that has been reported in some places in the border area between Mexico and the United States, stems from the increase of these fuels in the region,” mentioned.

The Treasury explained that this is due to the fact that gasoline prices are higher in the United States than in Mexico, and Citizens of that country cross the border to stock up.

“Even with the temporary update of the gasoline catalysts at the border, on average, Prices in Mexico are still lower than in the United States,” Flour.

He explained that in addition to the increased demand for gasoline, Supply problems have also been reported due to the fact that importers have stopped getting themTherefore, the alternative for service stations in the area is to source the product from Pemex, which has posed supply challenges.

Earlier, the Treasury reported Suspension of tax incentives on gasoline in the border area From the second Saturday to next Friday, April 8.

According to the agreement, the amount of the fiscal stimulus will be 0 pesos, in all cases, to Gasoline, in the following municipalities:

Baja California. – Tijuana, Rosarito Beach, Tecate and Mexicali.

Sonora. – San Luis Rio Colorado, Puerto Peñasco, Caborca, General Plutarco Elias Calles, Nogales, Saric, Agua Prieta, Santa Cruz, Canaña, Naco and the Altar.

Chihuahua. – Llanos, Manuel Benavides, Manuel Ogenaga, Ascension, Juarez, Praxides G. Guerrero, Guadalupe, Koyami del Sotol.

Coahuila. – Piedras Negras, Nava, Hidalgo, Ocampo, Aconia, Jimenez and Guerrero.

The new lion. – i hate you

Tamaulipas. – Nuevo Laredo, Guerrero, Mir, Valle Hermoso, Reynosa, Camargo, Gustavo Diaz Ordaz, Rio Bravo, Matamoros, Miguel Aleman.

Mexico’s Undersecretary of Finance, Gabriel Yorio, confirmed to the agency last Friday Reuters what or what The surplus revenue that Mexico will collect thanks to the increase in crude oil prices will be used to pay the subsidies, The measure, he said, also helped contain inflation, which had already exceeded 7.29% in the first half of March.

The Ministry of Finance reported last week that until February of this year, tax revenues were, Except for IEPS for fuelwith a real annual increase of 3.9 percent compared to the same period in 2021. IEPS on fuel has fallen to levels not seen since December 2014.